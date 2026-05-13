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Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
4h

If Trump does anything to support this hoax he will lose my vote and my support. I'm already angry over the unwavering support of Israel, and this will end it for me. I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE W.H.O., CDC, OR ANY GOVERNMENT AGENT OR AGENCY PROMOTING A PANDEMIC OR VIRUS OUTBREAK NARRATIVE!!

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Neith933's avatar
Neith933
4h

So yes, you can get this new concoction of a disease from the Fanta soda brand. Just like the Corona virus infected people who drank Corona beer. Especially when they used lime instead of lemon. Exactly like that. 🫠

And this new one is especially infectious when you interact and play with mice who have also been drinking Fanta…

The more you know! You know?!🤪

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