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Robin Wood's avatar
Robin Wood
3h

Not finished killing humanity yet these Sick murdering Satanist Barstard's the WEF and WHO going Broke wanting President Trump to rejoin for money to continue the Depopulation of billions on earth to own all materials on this earth for there own wealth and lifestyle they cheated from all those Tax dollars from the Western World. CERN and Harrp and other implements of there Scince and hidden underground devices of Distruction people don't care to ce to know about, the Scince is not for Humanity but to distroy it and look for Another planet to go and distroy it.

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Robin Wood's avatar
Robin Wood
3h

Not finished killing humanity yet these Sick murdering Satanist Barstard's the WEF and WHO going Broke wanting President Trump to rejoin for money to continue the Depopulation of billions on earth to own all materials on this earth for there own wealth and lifestyle they cheated from all those Tax dollars from the Western World. CERN and Harrp and other implements of there Scince and hidden underground devices of Distruction people don't care to ce to know about, the Scince is not for Humanity but to distroy it and look for Another planet to go and distroy it.

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