By HISTORY.com Editors

November 11, 2025

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I.

Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.

Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans—living or dead—but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.

Both honor U.S. military personnel—but the holidays arose for different reasons.

D-Day landings, also known as the Normandy landings, which took place on June 6, 1944. This was the largest seaborne invasion in history and a pivotal moment in World War II.

When Is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I , known as Armistice Day.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

In 1968, the Uniform Holidays Bill was passed by Congress, which moved the celebration of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. The law went into effect in 1971, but in 1975, President Gerald Ford returned Veterans Day to November 11, due to the important historical significance of the date.

Veterans Day commemorates veterans of all wars.

Great Britain, France, Australia and Canada also commemorate the veterans of World War I and World War II on or near November 11th: Canada has Remembrance Day, while Britain has Remembrance Sunday (the second Sunday of November).

In Europe, Great Britain and the Commonwealth countries it is common to observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. every November 11.

Every Veterans Day and Memorial Day, Arlington National Cemetery holds an annual memorial service. The cemetery is home to the graves of over 400,000 people, most of whom served in the military.

Veterans Today

The military men and women who serve and protect the United States come from all walks of life; they are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors and coworkers, and are an important part of their communities.

Here are some facts about the veteran population of the United States:

During the 2022 midterm elections, around a fifth (21 percent) of the candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House or governor claimed some degree of military experience.

More than 11 percent of living veterans are women.

5.6 million living veterans served during the Vietnam War era from 1950 to 1973.

7.8 million living veterans served in the Gulf War era.

767,000 living veterans served during the Korean War.

Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, about 45,418 were still alive as of 2025.

As of 2023, the top three states with the highest percentage of veterans were Alaska, Virginia and Montana.

Veterans Day Facts

Origin and Name Change : Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was officially made a U.S. federal holiday in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day to honor all American veterans, not just those from WWI.

Date Observance : It’s always observed on November 11, regardless of the day of the week. If it falls on a weekend, federal employees get the nearest weekday off, but the holiday itself remains on the 11th. In 2025, it was on a Tuesday.

Difference from Memorial Day: While Memorial Day honors those who died in military service, Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, living or deceased.

Global Connections: November 11 is also observed as Remembrance Day or Armistice Day in countries like Canada, the UK, France, and Belgium, marking the end of WWI with similar themes of honoring veterans.

National Ceremony: The official national ceremony takes place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where the President or a high-ranking official lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at exactly 11:00 a.m.

Veteran Population : As of 2025 estimates, there are about 18 million living U.S. veterans , with the largest groups from the Gulf War era (about 7.8 million ) and Vietnam era (about 5.6 million ).

Poppy Symbol : The red poppy flower is a common symbol for Veterans Day (and Remembrance Day internationally), inspired by the WWI poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae, representing the bloodshed and growth in battlefields.

Parades and Events: Major cities like New York City host the largest Veterans Day Parade in the U.S., which began in 1919 and draws over 25,000 participants annually. In 2025, it featured themes honoring recent conflicts and women veterans.

No Apostrophe : It’s officially “Veterans Day” without an apostrophe, as it’s a day belonging to all veterans, not possessive.

Federal Holiday Status: It’s one of 12 federal holidays in the U.S., but not all states observe it the same way—some combine it with other observances or have additional state holidays for veterans.

Unknown Soldier was chosen from among thousands of unidentified US doughboys killed in WWI and buried in France.

Guarded Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington Cemetery, Virginia. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

U.S. troops march during a joint full honors procession evoking the original 1921 funeral procession of a World War I unknown soldier, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day in Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images)

The Changing of The Guard ceremony is seen at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Nov. 10, 2015, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” move flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 10, 2021. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Their changing of the guard ceremony is a popular yet reverential tourist attraction, witnessed each day by visitors from across the United States and from all over the world.

“The Tomb Guards, also called Sentinels, are chosen for this prestigious and highly selective post only after rigorous training and a demanding series of examinations,” the cemetery reports.

The guards are guided by The Creed of the Sentinels.

“My dedication to this sacred duty is total and wholehearted,“ the creed begins.

It ends: “Surrounded by well-meaning crowds by day, alone in the thoughtful peace of night/This soldier will in honored Glory rest under my eternal vigilance.“

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.