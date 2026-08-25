By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 25, 2026

A FEW YEARS AGO, White Hats embarked on an ambitious mission: to locate and destroy the directed-energy weapon (DEW) aircraft suspected of sparking the 2023 Maui inferno and other unnatural disasters.

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Both US Special Forces and US Marines assiduously tracked down and demolished four modified 747s fitted with chemical oxygen iodine lasers (COILs).

White Hats expended considerable resources accomplishing that task, and they had also slaughtered DARPA engineers guarding one of the planes.

The success of the perilous operation had White Hats naively believing that the threat of lasers being used to torch US soil was over and done with.

Now, they’re second-guessing themselves, but not because the Deep State is constructing fresh laser planes.

It’s no secret that President Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., is inextricably linked to the U.S. drone and component manufacturer Unusual Machines, where he serves as a shareholder and member of the advisory board.

He and his brother Eric Trump are also notable investors in Powerus, a military and interceptor drone company.

Both companies, a White Hat source told RRN, are developing drones with integrated lasers to remain competitive on future battlefields.

In global hotspots, drone warfare is already ubiquitous; Iran has launched thousands of disposable Shahed drones against US military assets in the Middle East, and the criminal country of Ukraine has bombarded Russia with throwaway suicide drones.

These inexpensive drones have a one-way ticket to their destination.

Loaded with explosives, they are kamikaze targets, inflicting massive damage as they careen into buildings, boats, or population centers.

Per our source, Unusual Machines and Powerus have built prototypes of reusable drones whose components include a 20-watt diode laser.

One watt is powerful enough to ignite dark paper or matches within seconds. Five watts can char skin, ignite hardwood, and cause grass fires.

Twenty watts isn’t powerful enough to melt concrete but can permanently blind people and dissolve enemy drones.

Real Raw News has seen a Powerus memorandum in which CEO Andrew Fox wrote to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller that he hoped President Trump would fill the White House’s proposed “drone port” with his jamming-resistant drones.

A day later, Unusual Machines’ Allen Evans pitched Miller a similar story, saying his company’s drones were superior to his competitors’.

It’s unclear whether Eric and Donald Jr. Trump each favored a different manufacturer, but both had fiduciary duties and stood to profit significantly from a signed contract.

But it goes deeper. Unusual Machines Chief Operating Officer Drew Camden told former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in February that his company could deliver 150 units by March 2027.

Apparently, Noem had asked Camden to submit a bid. It’s unclear whether the DHS is still pursuing the acquisition, as neither DHS spokesperson Lauren Bis nor Unusual Machines Vice President of Product Tyler Crane returned our calls or responded to our emails.

Both companies, a White Hat source at the Pentagon told RRN, have also pitched their products to the Department of War.

Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey, acting as the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer and overall chief of the Department of War procurement, has been reviewing proposals, our source said.

Laser-armed drones seem a wise investment. Durable, non-disposable drones are a cost-efficient alternative to pricey THAAD and Patriot interceptors that take years and billions of dollars to replace.

“Drone v. drone warfare is the future we’re moving closer to,” our source said, “and whichever side has the most sophisticated one will be the victor. Iran doesn’t have laser drones. Russia doesn’t. Ukraine doesn’t. If we do, it’ll be preeminent technology. One drone armed with a fast-recharge laser could knock down a dozen or more enemy suicide drones before they hit targets. It sounds great.”

But in a conference room at Camp Pendleton, where the White Council gathers, “do the ends justify the means” conversations are occurring.

On one hand, the US must maintain a technological advantage over foreign adversaries. On the other hand, what happens if the levers of power change hands in 2026, or, more importantly, in 2028?

Should Democrats steal the 2028 election as they did in 2020, they would undoubtedly and almost instantly undo President Trump’s aggressive but constitutional policies.

Our now-secure border would be flung wide open. Heads of alphabet agencies would be fired and replaced with DSA goons.

Black Hats—military loyal to treasonous Barack Hussein Obama and criminal Joseph Biden—would replace the Joint Chiefs of Staff with members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The abolishment of ICE would follow, as well as executive orders allowing trans men to play in women’s sports. The United States, as we know it, would cease to exist.

Anyone wearing a MAGA hat or festooned in pro-Trump attire would become public enemy number one and be subjected to questioning and detainment.

Worse, the Deep State would have absolute control over intelligence agencies and any technology they’d obtained.

“I hate to say this, but we’re looking at a 2020 repeat. Having to pull President Trump out of Washington and escort him to his Mar-a-Lago command center. Let’s say Black Hats and the Deep State intelligence umbrella get control; what’s to stop them from using these new DEW drones to burn Republican strongholds to the ground, or again set ablaze places they want to turn into 15-minute cities. Their motives haven’t changed, and it ain’t like POTUS Trump will all of a sudden order the destruction of DEW drones if dirty Dems steal the election. We’ll be fighting a four-year—or more—war just like we did from 2021-2025. Big tech moguls might seem loyal to President Trump now, but it’s bullshit; they glue themselves to whoever’s in power. Bezos, Zuckerberg, all of them.”

Members of the White Hat Council, our source said in closing, feel that President Trump, either of his own volition or coerced by the likes of Stephen Miller and Project 2025 architects, has irresponsibly “overcorrected” Deep State criminals Biden’s and Obama’s unconstitutional objectives, and, in doing so, has given Democrats the upper hand in the upcoming midterms.

“We trust the plan,” our source said, “even if the plan for the moment appears ill-conceived.”

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