By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 9, 2025

Has President Donald J. Trump been abducted or killed and replaced with a Deep State body double?

Commenters on Real Raw News and other alternative media sites lend credence to the possibility, as the man in the Oval Office has recently made moves that seem uncharacteristic of President Trump and antithetical to the MAGA movement.

Most recently, President Trump rebuffed his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, over whether the United States would continue arming Ukraine.

The Pentagon had ceased funding Ukraine’s illegal war after the criminal Biden regime collapsed in January 2025.

President Trump, in numerous statements, had said that Ukraine would reimburse the United States through a lucrative mineral rights agreement that never materialized.

President Trump had even authorized US Special Operations Forces to enter Ukraine and destroy unrecoverable US arms—tanks, planes, missiles—still in Ukraine’s war chest.

Subsidizing Ukraine has nearly bankrupted the country and depleted precious arms that we need to defend the US.

Last week, however, President Trump, when questioned about the United States’ partnership with Ukraine, insisted he was unaware that Hegseth had enacted a moratorium on shipping US weaponry to the pedophile Volodymyr Zelenskyy, essentially tossing the defense secretary under the bus.

Additional incongruities arose yesterday evening as President Trump dined with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the president telling reporters, “We’re going to send [Ukraine] some more weapons. We have to, they have to be able to defend themselves.”

Then there’s the issue of the Epstein Files, which the president had promised to make public. But the DOJ last week said it had concluded its investigation and determined that Epstein had no client list and had committed suicide, enraging many MAGA influencers and Congresspeople.

Worse, yesterday, President Trump ran interference for Bondi when a reporter attending a White House Cabinet meeting asked Bondi about Epstein and the memo concluding that the DOJ had no fresh information about the convicted sex offender and his exploits.

As Bondi opened her mouth to talk, President Trump interjected, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas — it just seems like a desecration.

It was an unusual deviation for the most unfiltered and transparent president in American history.

In response to comments claiming that President Trump’s current physicality is proof he has been replaced with a body double, RRN asked White Hats at the US Army Cyber Command, which monitors practically everything going on for indicators of Deep State nefarious activity, whether they had noticed any irregularities in the president’s appearance.

We posed this question because commenters on this site and others claim that the man in the Oval Office stands approximately five feet ten inches tall, whereas Donald J. Trump is six feet three inches.

“We looked at two hours of footage of President Trump in public and meeting with foreign dignitaries. We can’t see a noticeable height difference, and the Deep State is evil, not dumb—they wouldn’t be so stupid to use a double fiver or six inches shorter than President Trump is—that’d be very noticeable to anyone. And if they did, they’d put risers in his shoes. In some ways, Trump is acting outside the norm. We’re not drawing conclusions right now, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. President Trump could be drugged, or we could be seeing a clone—or Trump is totally genuine and has just changed his stance on issues,” the source said.

“Trump’s not isolated like Biden was,” he went on.

“He’s holding meetings all the time. If he’d suddenly shrunk half a foot, the MSM would be all over it.”