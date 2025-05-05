Tuzara Post Newsletter

Hildy Nelson
30m

Many of these children are trafficked by there parents, US citizens exploiting their own children. They are trafficked in their own states and surrounding states, and they are used in drug running. I know many of the children, now adults, that are severely traumatized.

It isn't just a order crisis and to suggest so is disingenuous. Epstein Diddy Abercrombie all born and bred in the US. When they finally come to the hub of child trafficking in WISCONSIN I' all believe Kennedy and the administration is serious, otherwise it's just smoke and mirrors. I have a Substack which explains this in more detail: https://hildyn.substack.com

