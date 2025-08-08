By Robert Semonsen

August 8, 2025

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced a major shift in vaccine development priorities, winding down mRNA-related activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

This decision follows a thorough review of investments made during the COVID-19 emergency. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized that the move is based on scientific data and expert input.

BARDA is terminating twenty-two mRNA vaccine projects worth nearly $500 million, as these vaccines have shown limitations in protecting against upper respiratory infections like COVID-19 and the flu.

The department is moving beyond mRNA’s constraints to invest in better solutions that mimic natural immunity.

Traditional methods like whole-virus vaccines offer proven durability, unlike mRNA’s rapid but mutation-sensitive design.

Funding will now redirect toward safer, more effective platforms that hold up against viral mutations.

This includes whole-virus vaccines and novel technologies with stronger safety records and transparent data practices.

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said Secretary Kennedy.

He continued that HHS fully supports safe, effective vaccines for all Americans who choose them.

Kennedy reiterated his commitment to informed choice, stating during his confirmation that he is neither anti-vaccine nor anti-industry.

He aims to ensure vaccines meet high standards of efficacy and safety.

Specific actions include terminating contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech for mRNA platforms.

De-scoping affects existing deals with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Collaborations with the Department of Defense are being restructured, impacting nucleic acid-based projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, HDT Bio, and Moderna/UTMB.

Multiple pre-award solicitations are being rejected or canceled, including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others under BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle and VITAL Hub.

Some final-stage contracts, like those with Arcturus and Amplitude, will complete to honor prior taxpayer investments.

HHS notes that other departmental uses of mRNA, such as in cancer research, remain unaffected.

No new mRNA-based initiatives will start, and BARDA Ventures will halt equity investments in mRNA through the Global Health Investment Corporation.

This policy aligns with the Trump administration’s focus on evidence-based health strategies that prioritize American well-being.

Experts within the administration see this as strengthening national biosecurity by favoring reliable technologies.

Kennedy’s leadership reflects a MAGA-era emphasis on practical, people-first policies.

He vowed post-election not to remove vaccines but to enhance information and option and this wind-down represents a bold step toward safer vaccine development.

COVID vaccines are not vaccines. COVID-19 injections are Gene Therapy Designed to Kill.

As if their criminality was not enough, Attorney Renz highlighted a science paper that showed their proposed solution to the problem they had created – the cancer caused by COVID-19 injections – is another gene therapy product whose recipients also have the potential to shed causing illness in others.

They knew shedding was possible years ago. This is an open admission and a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code’s first principle of voluntary consent.

This shows a Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder!

BORDERLINE

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on August 5, 2025, the cancellation of $500 million in funding for 22 mRNA vaccine development projects targeting respiratory viruses like COVID-19, flu, and H5N1 (bird flu).

Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic, claimed mRNA technology “poses more risks than benefits” and fails to effectively protect against upper respiratory infections, citing concerns about vaccine-driven viral mutations.

He stated the decision followed a review of scientific data and consultations with experts, redirecting funds to “safer” platforms like whole-virus vaccines or universal vaccines mimicking natural immunity.

Public health experts, including Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Michael Osterholm, strongly criticized the move, calling it dangerous and shortsighted.

They emphasized mRNA vaccines’ proven safety and efficacy, noting their critical role in slowing the COVID-19 pandemic and saving millions of lives.

Experts argue mRNA’s rapid development capability is essential for future pandemic preparedness, unlike slower traditional methods.

Kennedy’s broader agenda includes firing the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, removing COVID-19 vaccines from recommended schedules for children and pregnant women, and banning thimerosal, despite its established safety.

