Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
2h

None of us should trust the CDC for anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture