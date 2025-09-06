By Baxter Dmitry

September 6, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has blown the lid off what he calls a death cult in plain sight—the CDC. He claims it was never about protecting public health at all, but about managing populations, shaping demographics, and deciding who lives and who dies.

From its origins steeped in eugenics to its modern campaigns of mass vaccination and depopulation, the playbook hasn’t changed—only the targets.

And now, according to RFK, the CDC’s crosshairs are fixed squarely on white America—and he says the smoking gun isn’t speculation.

He found the evidence himself, buried deep inside the CDC’s own files.

What we’re about to uncover will force you to see that ‘public health’ was never their mission—it was always about culling the herd, and deciding who has no right to continue living.

Last week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped a political bombshell.

He fired now-GITMO detainee Susan Monarez, the head of the CDC—and almost instantly, the mainstream press went into full meltdown mode.

Marines Arrest CDC Director Susan Monarez

Monarez was a Trojan Horse who had insinuated herself into the CDC with the explicit intent of undermining Kennedy’s authority and advancing mRNA COVID-19 and Monkey Pox vaccines.

Their headlines read like scripted outrage, a chorus of defenders not for the public, but for their real paymasters: Big Pharma.

But RFK didn’t blink. He went harder. In his words, the CDC isn’t merely broken, it’s corrupted to the core, and the only remedy is to tear it down, root and branch.

And to back up that claim, he didn’t reach for speculation—he pointed straight to the agency’s own boasts.

On its official site, the CDC proudly lists abortion, fluoridation, and vaccines as its crowning “achievements.”

Abortions. Mass poisoning. Federal mandates. These aren’t fringe accusations.

These are the priorities the CDC itself puts on display.

And when you follow this rabbit hole all the way down… you find a story where the people in charge aren’t serving life at all—they’re engineering death.

So what’s really going on here?

First, everyone needs to know the CDC’s origins are not what most people think.

Long before it was called the CDC, it was the U.S. Public Health Service—an agency with its roots in eugenics.

And what they carried out under that banner is nothing short of evil.

For decades, the Public Health Service was wholly dedicated to depopulation and eugenics, orchestrating covert sterilization programs that stripped whole communities of their ability to have children.

Who were their targets? The so-called “unfit”—African Americans, Native Americans, Latinos, and the poor.

This isn’t conspiracy theory. It’s conspiracy fact.

In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered one of the darkest rulings in American history: Buck v. Bell.

The Court upheld forced sterilization laws, giving the government the green light to permanently strip people of their ability to have children, without their consent.

Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote the infamous words that still echo today: “Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”

And here’s the chilling part—that ruling has never been overturned.

This is the documented history—the bedrock on which the CDC was built.

The only question is: has that agenda truly ended… or has it simply evolved, shifting its crosshairs onto a new target?

A new class of so-called “deplorables,” branded by the liberal elite as undesirable… a population they’re quietly determined to erase.

And if history teaches us anything, it’s this: never underestimate how far the CDC and its predecessors are willing to go to achieve their vision.

Remember Tuskegee, 1932 to 1972: hundreds of Black men deliberately left to die so “public health” could study the course of untreated syphilis. No medicine.

No informed consent. Just human beings sacrificed in the name of data.

By 1968, in Puerto Rico, one-third of all women had been sterilized in federally backed programs.

And don’t forget the late Anthony Fauci—whose record is marked by some of the darkest crimes ever committed in the name of “science.”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

Under his watch, foster children—the most defenseless in society—were forced into brutal HIV drug trials.

This wasn’t medicine. It was state-sanctioned torture. The parallel to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele—the “Angel of Death” who experimented on children in Auschwitz—is impossible to ignore.

History condemned Mengele as a monster.

Yet here in America, Fauci authored his own chapter of horror. Orphans and foster kids became disposable test subjects. Their agony was masked as “research.”

Their deaths, reduced to data points.

And Fauci wasn’t an outlier. He was part of the machine, carrying forward the very ideology that has haunted the CDC since its inception.

Then came 2020—ushering in the greatest crime against humanity in modern history.

The mRNA shot was forced on the world, even as evidence mounted that it was injuring and killing countless people, especially children.

Not only did the CDC know, they were central to the cover-up—running the psychological operation that hid the truth, silenced dissent, and paved the way for a campaign that has cost millions of lives.

Today, it seems almost nothing has changed.

According to RFK Jr., the depopulation agenda hasn’t ended—it’s only evolved. The poor, minorities, the vulnerable—those were just the early test subjects.

Now the crosshairs have shifted to a new population, one that the liberal elite have quietly branded as expendable.

And the evidence of who that is? It’s not speculation. It’s not theory. It’s buried inside the CDC itself. Once this truth comes fully into the light, heads will roll.

In fact… they already are.

Again and again, the pattern is the same: experiments carried out on the vulnerable, justified under the banner of “public health,” but in reality serving the eugenics and depopulation agenda of the global elite.

And in recent times, elites, including the late Bill Gates have painted a target on the backs of one particular group in US society. White people, conservatives, and Christians.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

The deplorables, as the late Hillary Clinton called them, have been disproportionately targeted by the finely calibrated killing machine of the CDC’s Satanic death cult, according to RFK, who has the files to prove it.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Such is the state of the rot in the CDC that top officials have been caught on camera openly discussing their elite liberal agenda against white people.

Such is the state of the rot in the CDC that footage has surfaced of a top official saying that the elites will “get rid of of all the whites in the United States” and replace them with immigrants to reduce the number of people who refuse vaccines.

That was Dr. Carol Baker describing what she calls a “solution” to the problem of white people in America exercising medical freedom.

Notably, Baker was appointed Chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization by Obama’s Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in 2009.

The Houston doctor was also honored with the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s 2019 Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal at a Washington D.C. ceremony sponsored “in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.”

Gates Foundation-Honored, Obama Appointed Doctor Wants to ‘Get Rid of All the Whites’

Dr. Carol Baker of Houston is caught on tape proposing that society “get rid of all the whites in the United States” to reduce the number of “vaccine refusers.”

Baker has recently served as the executive director of the Center for Vaccine Awareness and Research at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Baker was honored in Washington, D.C. with the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s 2019 Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal at a ceremony “made possible in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.”

In 2009, Obama administration Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius appointed Baker to chair the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Baker chaired through committee until 2012 and she served as a liaison representative of that committee as recently as 2019.

Is anyone really surprised that a Bill Gates-connected CDC official is openly suggesting depopulating America of white people who don’t cooperate with the elite’s vaccine agenda?

What if I told you COVID was designed to target white people and black Americans… while sparing Jews and Chinese?

But the rabbit hole goes much deeper.

And if you thought I was exaggerating when I described the agenda as Satanic… think again. The corridors of the CDC are crawling with fully paid-up Satanists and adherents of the occult doctrine of Aleister Crowley.

And they are not even bothering to hide their dark agenda anymore.

The man in charge of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases—Dr. Demetre Daskalakis—had one job: to clearly communicate the risks of any recommended or mandated vaccines.

But when it came to COVID, the public didn’t get an honest appraisal.

Instead, we got a 148-page report—fully redacted—along with a string of other disgraceful failures.

And what was Daskalakis doing while he ignored his duty? By his own record, he was busy worshipping Satan, hosting sex-fueled orgies, and posing for photoshoots to flaunt his pentagram tattoos. This is the man overseeing your children’s vaccines.

He even bragged publicly, saying that what some people call “risk” is just his idea of a Good Friday night.

Let that sink in.

What kind of culture not only tolerates an open Satanist in the halls of its most powerful institutions—but elevates him to lead them? It’s not just moral decay.

It’s the sign of something much darker woven into the DNA of these agencies from the very beginning.

Because when you trace the lineage, it always comes back to the same Satanic agenda: eugenics and depopulation.

What kind of culture not only tolerates an open Satanist in the halls of its most powerful institutions—but elevates him to lead them?

This isn’t just moral corruption. It’s evidence of something far darker woven into the very DNA of these agencies.

Because when you trace the lineage, the mask slips. It always leads back to the same agenda—a death cult dressed up as science. Eugenics. Depopulation.

And now, the next chapter of control… the control grid, as Whitney Webb explains.

This is the future that waits for all of us—if we allow the eugenics agenda and the control grid to keep advancing. A world where your very iris is scanned just to receive your state-approved rations. Where you can’t step outside your assigned “15-minute city” because your digital ID denies you permission to travel.

A society where freedom is no longer a right, but a QR code that can be switched off at will.

And if that sounds like a wild conspiracy, think again. The late Bill Gates’ Doppelganger is already promoting a digital tattoo that could serve as your key to communicate with the world—your passport to participate in society.

And the CDC? They’ve already thrown their weight behind it.

At what point do we stop and say “enough”? How many times does the global elite need to telegraph their sinister intentions before the world stops and listens?

