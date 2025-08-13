By Baxter Dmitry

August 13, 2025

They told us cancer was a random twist of fate—bad luck written in our DNA.

But RFK’s Chemtrails Task Force says otherwise.

Their latest leak claims most “cancer” today isn’t cancer at all… it’s a slow-burn condition caused by engineered particles drifting through our skies.

A new, post-1990’s illness—different, more aggressive, and deliberately misdiagnosed.

Why? Because the so-called cancer industry doesn’t need to cure it… they just need to keep the cash flowing.

And now, the task force has found something worse—a mystery substance detected in U.S. air for the very first time. If it’s what they think it is… we’re all in trouble.

First—an urgent message from RFK and the Chemtrails Task Force.

Keep recording. Keep watching. Every single day, document what’s happening in the sky above your head—and upload it to X.

This is not busywork. This is vital intelligence.

The Task Force is tracking geo-tagged posts, using your footage and photos as forensic evidence to map and expose active spraying operations.

Every post strengthens their case against known offenders—cases that will stand up in court.

But they can’t do it alone.

Right now, we need every set of eyes, every camera, every witness. Stay vigilant.

Capture it. Upload it. And let the Chemtrails Task Force keep building the proof that will bring these criminals down.

Arrests have already been made, with plenty more to come—like the pilot who tried to claim that one wing of his plane was spraying “condensation” due to atmospheric conditions… while the other wing, in the exact same conditions, mysteriously wasn’t.

We are sitting on a vast, undeniable library of incontrovertible proof.

Our air, our water, our soil—systematically poisoned.

Chemicals, heavy metals, nanoparticles—drifting down into our lungs, into our food, into the bodies of our children.

The more resistance these criminals face, the harder they work to cover their tracks.

Now, we’re seeing more covert operations—like spraying under the cover of night, a tactic that’s becoming increasingly common.

Another common tactic now involves dispensing their chemical filth above the cloud cover, where it’s hidden from the naked eye on the ground.

Out of sight, but still falling into our air, our water, our soil. Still ending up inside you.

This latest footage, submitted by @kdkristen, was taken at 33,000 feet over Chicago. And she asks the question we all should be asking: Since when did the once pristine upper atmosphere look like this?

WATCH: nogps on X: "More chemical filth above the clouds This video kindly shared by @kdkristen, was taken 33,000 ft over Chicago. As Kristen states, why does the upper atmosphere look like this? This is what is happening more and more now, they are dispensing there toxicity above the cloud cover! https://t.co/piwSUB3FSb" / X

While it’s difficult to catch on camera, citizen journalists across the U.S. are reporting the same disturbing phenomenon—chemical filth drifting down from the upper atmosphere in the form of long, web-like strands.

They’re light, almost invisible until the sun hits them… then you see it, floating down, settling on crops, in rivers, in backyards. This isn’t nature. This is fallout.

And the more they spray above the clouds, the more of it we’re finding clinging to everything below.

It’s invisible. It’s toxic. And it’s spreading.

And according to RFK’s Chemtrails Task Force, a mysterious new toxin has been found in American air for the first time, including in some of the most pristine natural environments in the country.

MCCPs—chemical cousins of the infamous “forever chemicals”—have now been detected drifting over rural American farmland, remote deserts, and virgin forests.

These toxins rise with the heat of the day… then settle into the soil, the water, the crops—everything.

Chances are you are breathing them in right now. So are your kids. And nobody bothered to tell you.

These compounds don’t just pass through your body. They invade your fat tissue. And once they’re inside you, they stay there.

They disrupt your hormones. They trigger disease.

Cancer rates—including so-called “turbo cancer”—have exploded worldwide in recent years. That’s not opinion, that’s fact.

But according to RFK’s team, at least 40% of these cases aren’t cancer at all.

They’re something else.

A new condition, the Task Force is quietly calling Chemtrail-Associated Proliferative Disorder, or CAPD—triggered by the heavy metals and toxins raining down on us in ever-increasing quantities.

CAPD hijacks the body’s normal cellular processes, causing uncontrolled tissue growth, organ stress, and systemic inflammation—symptoms that mimic cancer so closely, most doctors never question the diagnosis.

Fatigue, sudden weight loss, immune collapse—it all fits the cancer narrative perfectly. And that’s the problem.

Because once you’re in the system, the so-called cancer industry doesn’t care whether it’s really cancer. They don’t want to cure it—they want to treat it.

Over and over. CAPD is a goldmine, and every new “cancer” patient keeps the money flowing.

The fact is…. we’re all looking in the wrong places for a cure for cancer.



The news that we are be poisoned and many of us are dying due to the spraying might sound hard to stomach… but there is an upside.

Unlike traditional cancer, real cancer, CAPD is easy to end.

When the spraying stops, when the mRNA is controlled, the numbers will plummet back to earth.

So say the cutting-edge research scientists with the Chemtrails Task Force.

That’s the goal. And it’s on the horizon.

In the meantime, the team is working on a breakthrough—an all-natural product to strip the body of the worst byproducts of the spraying.

Right now—one of the biggest cracks yet in the official wall of silence.

The UK government was forced to admit it: they’re funding part of the elite’s diabolical plan to block the sun—the very source of all life on Earth.

But it’s not just Britain. Other governments are in on it—they just haven’t been exposed yet.

Look at WEF-infiltrated Australia, where more and more people are waking up to what’s being done in their skies.

The spray patterns, the chemical fallout—it’s all part of the same global operation.

The elites tell us they’re fixing climate change. Fighting global warming.

“Making the world a better place.” But peel back the PR, and you find the truth—they’re engineering the sky, rewriting the atmosphere, and poisoning the very systems that keep us alive.

And we can’t say we haven’t been warned.

Decades ago, Dr. John Coleman sounded the alarm—by 2050, the elite plan to have eliminated four billion people through limited wars, engineered pandemics, and fast-acting diseases.

And when you factor in manufactured crises in energy, food, and water… the picture gets even darker. Every system we depend on is being turned into a weapon.

Every “solution” they offer is just another step toward the same outcome—control the resources, control the people.

As leading physicist and Princeton emeritus professor Dr. William Happer put it: “The war on CO₂ is really a war on people.”

And when you see who’s funding these operations, and what’s falling out of the skies, it’s hard not to agree.

And so is the Big Pharma scam—chemotherapy, radiation, endless treatments—designed to fail, but not before draining the patient of their life savings… and their power.

Because control is the real goal.

And now, the spray from the sky—triggering CAPD—is just another gift to the cancer industry. Another revenue stream for an empire built on sickness, not health; on keeping people dependent, fearful, and powerless.

For years, people have spoken out about the illnesses caused by chemtrails—only to be dismissed by the media as paranoid conspiracy theorists.

But now, RFK’s Chemtrails Task Force is breaking taboos and pushing groundbreaking research forward.

Chemtrail-Associated Proliferative Disorder—CAPD—is on the verge of being officially recognized.

We may finally be closer to the day when real justice can be served.

In the meantime, keep recording and uploading your footage of the crimes happening in our skies.

You might think your posts don’t go viral, but every single geo-tagged video and photo is invaluable. Each one helps build the data the Task Force needs to hold the perpetrators accountable.

And remember—there are finely calibrated, all-natural products coming soon, developed in collaboration with the Task Force, designed to help humanity survive this dangerous chapter—before our skies are once again natural and clear. Stay tuned.

