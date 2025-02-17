By William Upton

February 17, 2025

A status conference scheduled for March 3 regarding the fate of three Venezuelan illegal immigrants who successfully attained a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) from a U.S. District Court preventing them from being sent to a migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay has been canceled.

The U.S. District Court in New Mexico—which granted the restraining order—vacated next month’s status conference after President Donald J. Trump’s administration deported the three men to their home country of Venezuela instead.

WATCH: Federation for American Immigration Reform on X: ".@PressSec gives an update on the Trump admin's efforts to arrest and deport illegal aliens: -Two planes with 190 Venezuelan illegal aliens arrived in Venezuela. -Illegal aliens convicted of money laundering, assault, and aggravated assault were taken off American streets. https://t.co/Q4qSIJ0NPu"/ X

“This matter is before the Court on Respondents’ Notice of Removal, filed February 11, 2025. Having considered the information provided in the Notice of Removal, the Court hereby vacates the status conference set for March 3, 2025,” an order signed by the Chief Judge on Friday reads.

The judicial order goes on to note that while the Court had issued a TRO preventing the three plaintiffs from being removed from the United States to the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the Trump administration opted instead to return them to their home country of Venezuela.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the revocation of these deportation protections on Tuesday, impacting more than 600,000 Venezuelan nationals.

Criminal pResident Joe Biden initially extended TPS for Venezuelans for an additional 18 months shortly before President Trump assumed office on January 20.

TPS is a designation that allows foreign citizens to remain in the U.S. when conditions in their home country, such as ongoing armed conflict or environmental disasters, prevent a safe return.

Still, its extension to Venezuelans has been controversial in light of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang’s rapid growth in the U.S.

The Venezuelan gang has already established a presence in at least 18 states, from the hinterlands of Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming to major cities like New York and Chicago.

John Fabbricatore, former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for Colorado and Wyoming, warns the gang has the potential to expand to more than 25 states by February.

The Chief Judge rightfully notes this negates the need for further proceedings.

In early February, President Trump announced that illegal immigrants considered too dangerous to hold in standard U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities—or, in some instances, too dangerous to deport to their country of origin—would instead be sent to a 30,000-bed migrant holding facility at Guantanamo Bay.

The individuals now being detained at the U.S. military base in Cuba include numerous members of the extremely violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the beginning of the deportation flights on February 4.

The action follows President Trump’s recent promise to utilize the facility, commonly referred to as Gitmo, to hold the most dangerous illegals.

Leavitt emphasized that President Trump is taking definitive steps against criminal aliens following the signing of the Laken Riley Act.

She explained that these measures are intended to prevent the U.S. from becoming a “dumping ground” for criminals from various countries.

This policy also includes collaborative efforts with Venezuela and Colombia to repatriate their nationals.

READ MORE:

“The Largest Mass Deportation Operation in History is Well Underway” – Military Cargo Planes Transport Illegals from Arizona’s Tucson International Airport (VIDEO)

President Trump plans to deport some illegals to Guantanamo Bay in a massive expansion of detention facilities

President Trump says there’s no other choice: mass deportations must happen swiftly

United States Seizes Venezuelan Aircraft Involved in Violations of U.S. Export Control and Sanctions Laws

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.