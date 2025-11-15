Tuzara Post Newsletter

M W
2m

Trump believes in “reframing reality”. If he says it, it is true regardless of what the facts and circumstances actually are. See link below.

In the movie The Apprentice, Trump follows 3 rules - 1. Attack, Attack, Attack. 2. Deny, Deny, Deny. 3. Claim victory even when you’ve been beaten badly. These support the “reframing reality” fantasy.

My sense is Trump’s support and positive numbers are nowhere near as high as being portrayed. Those who voted for him don’t think he’s doing what they want. They feel betrayed.

The politicians abandoning the USS Trump don’t want to go down with the ship.

I’m no fan of MTG. She voted for the No Debt Ceiling Bill, which reflects that she will do anything to benefit herself.

Trump’s tweet was over-the-top. But when Israel is your top priority, anyone who criticizes it is now Enemy #1.

bvd9701
22m

The pettiness and vindictiveness on the part of Trump toward a (former) staunch ally is indicative of DIRTY HANDS on Trump’s part.

MTG is in the right. She is upholding her religious values and the Oaths she has taken to serve her constituents and the nation.

Trump is betraying EVERYONE who voted for him. His actions in office have been hypocritical, duplicitous and TREASONOUS.

He has two choices: keep the campaign promises of 2024 (and as yet unfulfilled 2016 promises re. H-1Bs and others)…OR RESIGN.

Americans voted for MAGA - not MIGA. Israel is a hostile, malicious, psychotic foreign nation which is AN ENEMY of the United States and the American People.

