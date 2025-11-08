By T.J. Muscaro

November 9, 2025

The world’s busiest airport and 39 others across the United States were forced to decrease flights by 10 percent starting on Nov. 7.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the decision on Wednesday, as it struggles with personnel shortages due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Overworked and fatigued air traffic controllers who stay on continue to work without pay.

The FAA and the Transportation Department released the official emergency order and list of airports Thursday evening.

A 4 percent reduction in traffic will begin on Nov. 7, increasing to 6 percent by Nov. 11 and 8 percent by Nov. 13, before reaching 10 percent by Nov. 14.

The reductions will occur between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. at each airport.

The order remains in effect until canceled by the FAA.

“We can’t ignore it,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at a press conference on Nov. 5.

The air traffic reduction is meant to safeguard operations as unpaid controllers face increasing pressures.

“If the pressures continue to build even after we take these measures, we’ll come back and take additional measures.”

Beford added that he was unaware of the FAA taking any measures like this in his 35 years in the aviation industry.

The list of affected airports was expected to be released on Nov. 6.

The list spans the country, affecting air travel to and from 24 states and several hubs for major passenger carriers including United Airlines, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest, Jet Blue, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines.

The list includes Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, which is considered to be the busiest airport in the world; Memphis International Airport, which is a FedEx Superhub and considered the second-busiest cargo airport in the world; and global access points such as John F. Kennedy International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport.

According to data from the FlightAware tracking service, there were more than 2,350 delays within, into, or out of the United States as of noon on Thursday, Oct. 6, with approximately 50 cancellations reported.

The FAA directs more than 44,000 flights daily, including cargo, commercial passenger, and private planes.

Restrictions, it said, would remain in place as long as necessary, and they come just weeks before the nation enters one of the busiest travel periods of the year for Thanksgiving and the Christmas season.

“As we come into Thanksgiving, if we’re still in the shutdown posture, it’s going to be rough out there. Really rough,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News in an interview on Nov. 6.

“And we‘ll mitigate the safety side, but will you fly on time? Will your flight actually go? That is yet to be seen, but there’ll be more disruption.”

These restrictions would end with the government shutdown, which has been ongoing for more than a month due to the inability of a continuing resolution bill to pass the Senate.

Republicans currently hold a 53–47 majority in the Senate. However, 60 Senators need to vote yes in order to move the bill forward.

Republican lawmakers continue to criticize Democratic lawmakers for continuing to vote no and failing to fund the government.

“I don’t have access to money to pay air traffic controllers during this shutdown,” Duffy said on X.

