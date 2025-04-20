By Lance D Johnson

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called for an end to "epidemic denialism" so that issues of public health importance (like the autism epidemic) can be addressed at the root cause.

The root causes can be traced back to the unaddressed environmental toxins in air, water, food, and medicine.

Speaking to growing concerns, Kennedy challenges the widespread assertion that rising autism diagnoses are simply due to improved diagnostic methods.

He argues that autism’s disproportionate impact on young people and the absence of severe cases among older adults point to modern, man-made environmental factors as primary culprits.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and associated conditions such as speech delays, chronic health issues, and brain damage continue to rise, with California recording record numbers of cases, with 1 in 12.5 boys being diagnosed on the spectrum.

This report synthesizes cutting-edge research and documented findings to identify critical environmental factors — vaccines, chemical exposures, and electromagnetic fields (EMF) — that may contribute to these conditions.

It concludes with actionable recommendations for the HHS to investigate further, leveraging emerging data and historical public health documents.

The Vaccine-brain damage connection

Autism rates in the U.S. have surged over the past two decades, with no clear medical consensus on underlying causes.

California, a bellwether state for health trends, now reports historic highs in ASD diagnosis rates.

Concurrent with this rise have been increases in childhood vaccine schedules, environmental chemical exposure, and digital device use.

This report aligns with data from environmental attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Denis R. Zimmerman, who revealed suppressed evidence linking vaccines to immune-mediated brain damage in susceptible children.

Immunological Mechanisms Documented in CDC Literature:

Dr. Zimmerman, a renowned pediatrician, submitted a sworn affidavit in 2007 revealing that the Department of Justice was informed of vaccine-induced autism cases as early as 2003.

His findings, supported by seven peer-reviewed studies, implicate immune activation triggered by vaccines in children with genetic vulnerabilities.

Specifically:

Fever and immune stimulation: Vaccines that induce fevers in developing infants may overwhelm immature neuroimmune systems, particularly in subgroups with genetic polymorphisms (e.g., COMT gene variants), leading to regression.

Toxic adjuvants: Aluminum adjuvants, present in many vaccines, are neurotoxic at elevated doses. Animal studies, cited in the CDC’s leaked 300-page document, link aluminum to microglial activation and synaptic pruning abnormalities observed in ASD brains.

Thimerosal (Ethylmercury): Persistent concerns over mercury exposure from pediatric vaccines remain unresolved, with studies showing cumulative effects may disrupt brain development. While efforts have been made to remove mercury from vaccines, most flu shots and DTaP vaccines contain brain damaging mercury.

CDC’s Silent Admissions: Internal documents obtained by Children's Health Defense contain admissions between 2001–2016 confirming autoimmune encephalopathy (brain inflammation) in vaccine recipients. While the CDC publicly denies these findings, the data underscores a need for transparency in long-term safety studies.

Environmental chemicals as a catalyst

Chlorine dioxide and neurodevelopmental harm

Autism expert Kerri Rivera explains that chlorine dioxide, a common water disinfectant, has neurotoxic effects when inhaled or consumed.

An MDPI-linked case series notes its potential to disrupt mitochondrial function and oxidative pathways critical for neural development.

Common exposure sources include treated drinking water and industrial processes, raising concerns about synergistic risks with vaccine ingredients.

Other Chemicals:

Phthalates (Plasticizers): Found in food packaging and hygiene products, these endocrine disruptors correlate with ASD via hormonal interference.

Pesticides (Glyphosate and pyrethroids): Agricultural runoff and urban pesticides are linked to oxidative stress markers in children with ASD.

Acetaminophen (Tylenol): A Johns Hopkins birth cohort study analyzing umbilical cord blood discovered that newborns exposed to the highest levels of acetaminophen were twice as likely to develop attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and nearly three times as likely to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) during childhood compared to peers with lower exposure. The research, part of growing evidence on acetaminophen’s potential as an endocrine disruptor, highlights these heightened risks tied to in-utero exposure.

Antibiotics in utero and early life: In a Swedish population control based study, maternal and early-life antibiotic use was associated with an increased risk of autism and ADHD in childhood.

Electromagnetic fields and digital exposure

An MDPI-published study connects early smartphone use with neurodevelopmental delays.

WiFi and 5G signals may alter calcium ion signaling in the brain, impacting neurotransmitter systems vital for speech and social interaction.

Infants’ developing brains absorb RF radiation 10x more than adults, raising alarms about cumulative effects.

The synergistic theory of “triple-whammy” exposure

The convergence of vaccines (immune stressors), chemicals (mitochondrial toxins), and EMF (energy disruption) may create a toxic synergy, especially in genetically susceptible children.

Dr. Zimmerman’s affidavit highlights cases where vaccine-induced fever combined with environmental toxin exposure triggered irreversible regression.

The CDC’s disputed 300-page document reportedly includes:

Case Series 2001–2016 : Autopsies showing aluminum in brain stem areas involved in speech and gut function.

Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) Data: Elevated febrile seizures post-vaccination, correlated with future ASD diagnosis. Case studies: CDC admissions and leaked data 1. The Hannah Poling Case: A 2008 settlement acknowledged vaccine injury caused autism-like symptoms, though the CDC denied broader implications.

2. The Denmark TEDSS Cohort: A 2020 study funded by Danish authorities found higher ASD rates among vaccinated groups, prompting calls for Phase IV vaccine safety trials.

Pathways to prevention: Strategic research directions

To honor the mandate for evidence-based policy, the HHS could undertake:

Recommendation 1: Subgroup analysis of vaccine responses

Identify genetic and biomarker profiles (e.g., metallothionein deficiencies, COMT single nucleotide polymorphisms) that increase ASD risk post-vaccination.

Action: Partner with academia to analyze VAERS reports and biobank samples for hidden patterns.

Recommendation 2: Chemical exposure mapping

Establish a National Biomonitoring Network to track environmental toxin exposure in pregnant women and young children.

Prioritize chlorine dioxide, glyphosate, and aluminum as top targets.

Recommendation 3: Electromagnetic safety reassessment

Fund independent studies on RF/5G exposure limits for children under 3 years.

Advocate for stricter EMF regulations aligned with precautionary principles.

Recommendation 4: CDC Transparency Act

Demand reevaluation of the leaked 300-page document by a neutral panel using Interpretive Structural Modeling (ISM) to map systemic cause-and-effect chains.

Transparently audit Longitudinal Childhood Development Programs (LCDPs) to track neurodevelopmental trends.

Recommendation 5: Clinical trials for mitigation strategies

Test interventions like Nrf2-activating agents (e.g., sulforaphane) and mitochondrial support therapies in high-risk cohorts.

Autism and neurodevelopmental disabilities demand a paradigm shift beyond “nature vs. nurture.”

By addressing the trinity of vaccines, chemicals, and EMF exposure, the HHS can empower communities with actionable science.

Delaying studies or dismissing uncomfortable truths risks compounding harm generation after generation.

The scientific community can no longer deny the brain damage epidemic and refuse to investigate environmental causes like vaccine, glyphosate, endocrine disrupting chemicals, antibiotics, and even basic medicines like acetaminophen.

Family to Receive $1.5M+ in First-Ever Vaccine-Autism Court Award

The first court award in a vaccine-autism claim is a big one. CBS News has learned the family of Hannah Poling will receive more than $1.5 million dollars for her life care; lost earnings; and pain and suffering for the first year alone.

In addition to the first year, the family will receive more than $500,000 per year to pay for Hannah's care. Those familiar with the case believe the compensation could easily amount to $20 million over the child's lifetime.

Hannah was described as normal, happy and precocious in her first 18 months.

Then, in July 2000, she was vaccinated against nine diseases in one doctor's visit: measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and Haemophilus influenzae.

Afterward, her health declined rapidly. She developed high fevers, stopped eating, didn't respond when spoken to, began showing signs of autism, and began having screaming fits.

In 2002, Hannah's parents filed an autism claim in federal vaccine court. Five years later, the government settled the case before trial and had it sealed. It's taken more than two years for both sides to agree on how much Hannah will be compensated for her injuries.

