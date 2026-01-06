By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 7, 2026

Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed four CDC senior virologists following an internal dispute over mandatory masking policies in response to an alleged wave of H3N2 influenza across the United States, Real Raw News has learned.

An HHS administrator familiar with the cannings told RRN that four, two of whom were hired in August, barged into Kennedy’s office Monday morning and dumped on his desk a ream of paper chronicling the rampant spread of a new strain of influenza across the United States.

These manic ‘scientists’ reportedly cornered Kennedy, demanding he review their research and advise President Trump to immediately institute mandatory masking in public places in 30 states to mitigate hospitalizations and fatalities.

According to their ‘empirical research,” H3N2 had already killed 5,400 people and hospitalized 165,000.

Moreover, they claimed that without a federal mask mandate, the virus would by spring claim an additional 125,000 lives, including persons with no comorbidities.

A patient Kennedy, an erudite reader and expert at spotting specious arguments and flawed data, deduced deception by the time he glimpsed the third page.

The four had speed-written the report, claiming that major hospitals in Dallas, New York City, Tampa, Fairbanks, Billings, Denver, and Cheyenne were inundated with patients requiring intubation to survive.

“Secretary Kennedy is attuned to what’s going on in the health world,” our source said, “and he gets weekly updates directly from his people, not third-party middlemen at the CDC, still so corrupt. And none of his info matched what the lunatics told him.”

Nonetheless, Kennedy, a civil statesman who does not leap to conclusions, gave the four the benefit of the doubt.

He personally phones administrators at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, inquiring whether their ICUs were brimming with patients on the verge of influenza deaths.

In each case, the administrators asked Kennedy for the source of his erroneous data.

Yes, they had flu patients, and, yes, a few people—the elderly—had developed complications, but, no, the ICUs were not teeming with breathless, dying patients.

Kennedy had phoned the hospital administrators while the four miscreants were in his office, our source said.

When told the hospitals had refuted their data, the quartet became bellicose and dropped another report on Kennedy’s desk, now insisting the hospitals were lying to Kennedy because they dared not anger the administration and risk losing their Medicare accreditation.

Among the four was an Indian American virologist, Dr. Sanjay Singh, who had been with the CDC since relocating to the United States of America after graduating from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi in 2019.

He told Kennedy that H3N2 was as contagious and deadly as SARS-CoV-2 and threatened to proliferate like wildfire unless social distancing and mask mandates were enforced immediately.

“Civil liberties be damned,” Singh told Kennedy.

“We must act to save people; our current vaccines are less than 30% effective against H3N2. The deaths will be catastrophic, Mr. Secretary, and you will be held responsible. Act responsibly, Mr. Secretary and do not blindly do what Trump tells you to.”

Kennedy, our source said, fed the papers into a shredder and fired the four, cautioning them that feeding “fake news” to the media would violate the NDAs they had signed and subject them to future prosecution.