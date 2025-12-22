By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 22, 2025

Criminal illegal aliens at an immigration outreach center in Chicago received unwanted Christmas presents Saturday afternoon when ICE agents dressed as Jolly St. Nick tricked staff into welcoming them inside to deliver presents to immigrant children, Real Raw News has learned.

At about 5:00 p.m., ICE personnel masquerading as Santa Clauses and toting what looked like bulging sacks of presents descended on the Onward Neighborhood House on Chicago’s west side.

Inside, behind locked doors, staff had just begun a “Navidad Sin Fronteras” pre-Christmas party for illegal families. Over 100 people gathered in the festively decorated hall, adorned with piñatas, twinkling lights, and a towering Christmas tree.

Onward Neighborhood House describes itself as an immigrant help center that provides food, legal assistance, education, shelter, and counseling to undocumented individuals.

ICE, however, believed that ONH was a sanctuary for violent Central and South American felons and fugitives hoping to evade arrest and deportation.

“We had that place under surveillance since the start of Operation Midway Blitz,” a DHS source told RRN.

“We’ve positively identified MS-13 and Tren de Argua gangsters holed up on there. Unfortunately, they had a good ICE detection system—anytime we got near the place, it emptied faster than the speed of light. These illegals, they scatter like rats, and Onward Neighboord House, they barricaded their doors and demanded to see, of all things, judicial warrants when we came knocking. Sometimes, they just vanished into thin air, so we created, I guess what you could say, a pretext.”

In early December, he added, ICE learned that Onward House was planning to host a pre-Christmas party for impoverished illegals.

Hispanic agents claiming to represent Casa Central, a Latino social services organization, phoned Onward House and asked staff if their volunteers, festooned as Santa Claus, could entertain children and hand out gifts during Navidad Sin Fronteras.

“They were overjoyed and didn’t even check with Casa Central to see if the offer was legit, but, you know, we prepped for the contingency,” our source said.

As four ICE agents sporting Santa outfits knocked on Onward House’s locked doors Saturday afternoon, sixteen masked agents, their backup, sat in idling SUVs two miles away.

The “Santas” had pulled up in a sleigh-like van, blasting “Jingle Bells” from speakers.

Their velour suits, rented from a costume shop, completely fooled staff who unbarricaded the doors and welcomed the sack-carrying, fake-beard-wearing Santas inside.

Hispanic children huddled around the Christmas tree. A Bluetooth speaker blasted “Feliz Navidad” at 100 decibels. Adults and children alike cheered as the agents pulled gift-wrapped boxes from sacks and placed them under the tree.

As the event reached its zenith, the Santas sprang into action, with the agents shouting “Ho, Ho, Ho, who’s been naughty” and displaying warrants, badges, and zip ties.

They cuffed a stunned father of two, who had a sleeve tattoo indicating he was an MS-13 sicario, a hitman.

An adult female tried to flee, knocking over a table laden with tamales, burritos, and eggnog, but an agent tackled her and knocked her unconscious.

She, too, was covered from head to toe with gang tattoos.

Staff began screaming, urging guests to flee through the back doors. ICE caught them, dragging them out onto the street where unmarked SUVS screeched to a halt like reindeer on standby.

Children in the hall burst into tears as ICE lawfully separated them from their parents. The chaotic holiday event ended with agents ho-ho-ho-ing their way into handcuffing nearly all of the attendees, as well as staff.

By night’s end, ICE detained 67 individuals, primarily from Central America and Mexico, on charges ranging from visa overstays to prior deportation orders.

“We must always adapt and improvise,” our source said. “Thanks to President Donald J. Trump, the streets are safer tonight.”