By Baxter Dmitry

June 27, 2026

A former Hollywood child star with links to the highest levels of the industry has been found dead.

The authorities are calling it non-suspicious. But this story is explosive.

Daveigh Chase was a bubbly child actress who lit up screens in the early 2000s.

The talented girl with the million-dollar smile who vanished into the darkest corners of the machine. And just days ago, she paid the ultimate price for trying to expose it all.

She revealed that she was trafficked through a hidden network of elite abusers protected by money, influence, and power.

And she named names. Including Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ashton Kutcher, the man she described as a Hollywood child trafficking kingpin.

It’s time to lift the veil on one of the darkest tales in Hollywood’s endless nightmare.

This isn’t just another fallen child star story. This is ritual abuse, trafficking pipelines, Illuminati control, and a cleanup crew that never misses.

Daveigh Chase burst onto the scene at age eight in an episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Big eyes, curly hair, that infectious laugh.

She was America’s sweetheart in Lilo and Stitch and the hit movie The Ring. Studios loved her. Parents trusted her. But behind the scenes?

A different script was being written.

According to whispers from former crew, insiders who’ve since gone silent, and Chasey’s own final posts – she was targeted early.

Hand-picked by one of the industry’s most notorious predators, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – the music mogul who’s been linked to multiple child stars over decades.

Diddy didn’t work alone. His constant shadow, the pretty-boy actor Ashton Kutcher, played the wingman. The charming face who made the children think it was all fun and glamorous.

You remember the VMA awards show in 2003?

Daveigh, barely thirteen, was groomed on the stage. Cameras rolling live. Diddy and Kutcher picking up a child, acting with impunity, in front of millions of viewers.

Why was a grown man so excited about a 13-year-old girl coming to his afterparty? Let’s look at what he did at previous VMA awards with 13 old’s.

As for Daveigh, she was paraded out like fresh product by Diddy and Kutcher. Right there on live television. And the world clapped. Nobody did a thing.

Sound familiar?

Just like they did with Justin Bieber. The same machine. The same “mentors” introducing kids to “adult” parties, “vitamins” that weren’t vitamins, and doors that only opened for the elite.

But Bieber had an inner strength that pulled him back from the brink… just before it was too late.

Justin survived…. just. As for Daveigh? They pushed her over the edge.

When she aged out – around eighteen, nineteen – she was no longer the fresh-faced commodity. They tried to flip her. Offered her a new role: madam. Recruiter.

Handler for the next generation of broken child stars. She refused. So they discarded her. Like a used, rotten carcass.

That’s their language in the leaked emails and alleged recordings insiders have described. They’d already destroyed her credibility with the addiction they forced on her. Millions in residuals sitting untouched while she spiraled.

Classic elite playbook.

Fast forward to her final chapter. Daveigh’s living in an RV with her boyfriend near Skid Row in LA. Frail. Battling the demons they gave her.

But she still had her mind. She still remembered.

Last week, she reactivated a long-dormant Instagram. Posted a series of raw, unfiltered replies to powerful figures in the industry.

She named names. She accused Diddy of years of sex trafficking and ritualistic control. She said his trial was a cover-up.

She called Ashton Kutcher a central figure in the Hollywood child trafficking network. Selling “young souls” to VIP clients to climb the ladder and maintain his place in the industry.

She said the machine runs deeper than anyone imagines – bloodline families, secret societies, and an ancient religion that requires blood sacrifice. She tagged accounts.

And then… silence. Days later, Daveigh Chase was dead.

The official cause is a joke. But more on that later. Because right now, her own family are blowing the whistle.

Her colleagues are starting to speak out. Everyone in Hollywood knows the truth.

Daveigh’s mom, Cathy, spoke to the Daily Mail this week. She says Ashton and Diddy are to blame.

The official cause? Bacterial meningitis. Let that sink in.

Two previous people who accused Kutcher of similar horrors? Both died of bacterial pneumonia.

First, Brittany Murphy, his former girlfriend who knew too much. Then her husband. Same thing, six months later. What are the statistical odds?

In a city where celebrities die of “exhaustion” or convenient car crashes, it appears bacterial infections are Kutcher the Butcher”s preferred method for silencing threats.

These aren’t coincidences. This is the cabal’s signature. Fast-acting, hard-to-trace if you control the narrative, and easy to dismiss as “addict health issues.”

The Butcher knows it’s only a matter of time before the walls close in on him.

It already has for his best friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Danny Masterson, who is currently serving 30 years to life in prison for a series of brutal r#pes.

And here’s where it gets truly demonic, folks.

Just like Jimmy Savile with his endless “charity” work for hospitals and kids.

Just like Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell parading around with their “philanthropy” and island “science” foundations.

Just like the Clinton Foundation and its links to child trafficking in Haiti and elsewhere.

The elite always hide their worst sins behind the brightest spotlights of benevolence.

Ashton was the co-founder of Thorn: “Digital Defenders of Children.”

All smiles, all press releases about stopping trafficking. But dig deeper.

This is the same man who sat in front of a Senate hearing and admitted he had access to material involving underage kids — content the feds are feeding his organization.

He said it clearly, on record: disturbing footage, dark web material, including the most vulnerable children in the country.

Why does a Hollywood actor closely linked to Diddy and convicted rapists get that kind of pipeline?

It’s the oldest trick in the book. Create the charity. Control the narrative.

Get access to the very victims — or the evidence — you’re supposedly saving.

Meanwhile, the real machine keeps humming in the background.

Think about it: serial killers have always targeted prostitutes and runaways for the exact same reason these predators target discarded child stars.

No real support network. No powerful family. Shaky societal standing.

When they OD, disappear, or “die of meningitis,” law enforcement shrugs, the media calls it another tragic addict story, and the case files gather dust.

Easy prey. Easy cleanup.

Just like the time in 2001 when Ashton Kutcher’s date was found dead, covered in blood the next morning.

Kutcher told police that he thought she was covered in wine stains… and left.

This case was a baffling unsolved murder for years, but in 2024, a shocking new detail emerged that completely shifted the perspective on the entire case.

Turns out there are witnesses to a phone call. Kutcher called the one and only Danny Masterson that night and asked for help.

The walls are closing on the Hollywood butcher.

Don’t let this die. Save everything – archives are memory-holed daily. Social media pages are scrubbed. Daveigh Chase didn’t die of meningitis. She died of truth.

The machine is still running. New child stars are being paraded right now. Same smiles. Same dead eyes. We see you. We remember Daveigh.

READ MORE:

BOMBSHELL! List of Hollywood Pedo-Names, Deep State, CIA, Major Companies, Politicians, Vatican, Visitors on Epstein “Pedophile Island” – Deep State Pedophiles Exposed

THE PENTAGON PEDOPHILES

Inside America’s Fastest-Growing Criminal Enterprise: Child Sex Trafficking

South Park Exposed Epstein’s Elite Pedophile Ring in 2006—And the 2026 Files Just Proved It

Justin Bieber Exposes ‘VIP Pedophiles’ Who Almost Killed American Pop Singer and Actress Britney Spears in ‘Illuminati Blood Ritual’

FBI Seize ‘Horrific’ Obama ‘Freak Off’ Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber

BOTTOMLINE

Daveigh Chase, the actress known for voicing Lilo in Lilo & Stitch (2002), starring as Samara in The Ring (2002), and other roles like in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, died on or around June 16, 2026, at age 35.

Her cause of death was confirmed by her boyfriend (Roy Hernandez) and longtime manager (John Ryan Jr.) as complications from bacterial meningitis that led to a blood infection and septic shock/sepsis.

She had been hospitalized earlier that month for malnutrition. She had been struggling with homelessness, addiction, and personal difficulties in her later years, including living in difficult conditions near Skid Row in Los Angeles.

Authorities treated it as non-suspicious.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.