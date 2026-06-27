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Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
3h

I'm glad these insane pedophiles are being exposed to all, and hopefully will be going to jail for their criminality.

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Jenny Augustin's avatar
Jenny Augustin
3h

They shouldn’t be out and about, that’s for sure. Insane.

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