By Michael Sinkewicz & Bill Melugin

October 24, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a nationwide operation targeting illegal immigrants accused of fraudulently obtaining benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), resulting in multiple arrests, Fox News has learned.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the operation to Fox News, announcing several arrests of illegal immigrants accused of fraudulently receiving SNAP benefits.

“Illegal aliens who have no right to be here in the first place are the last people who should be using SNAP benefits and other forms of welfare,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

“These programs are for Americans only,” he continued.

“Even non-violent illegal alien crime can still have devastating consequences when they’re defrauding the American taxpayer.”

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Mullin said those already apprehended and deported by federal authorities represented “just a drop in the bucket,” adding that the Trump administration would continue pursuing individuals accused of fraud.

DHS identified several illegal immigrants accused of SNAP fraud, including multiple Haitian nationals.

According to federal officials, Rubstony Junior Theodore, a Haitian national living illegally in the United States, was arrested by ICE as part of the operation.

Theodore’s criminal history includes arrests for larceny, obstruction of officers and trespassing, DHS said.

Three other Haitian nationals living illegally in the United States — Wilbert Jean Baptiste, Louis Jean and Jhensly Charles — were also arrested, according to DHS.

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Elizabeth Povea Rodriguez, a Cuban national living illegally in the United States who was previously convicted of disorderly conduct and arrested on battery and domestic violence allegations, was also arrested, according to DHS.

“These arrests mark the opening salvo in a sustained, large-scale ICE operation specifically targeting illegal aliens who have fraudulently accessed SNAP benefits that American taxpayers fund exclusively for U.S. citizens in need,” DHS said.

“Every one of these individuals entered the country unlawfully, then proceeded to draw from a program designed to feed struggling American families, in some cases while carrying criminal records,” the agency continued.

Federal law generally bars immigrants living in the country illegally from receiving SNAP benefits, although certain categories of lawfully present noncitizens may qualify for the program.

DHS said the Trump administration would continue targeting alleged SNAP fraud as part of a broader crackdown on misuse of federal benefits.

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BOTTOMLINE

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a nationwide operation targeting illegal immigrants (referred to in official statements as “illegal aliens”) accused of fraudulently accessing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, commonly called food stamps) benefits.

Official ICE and DHS releases describe it as the opening phase of a sustained, large-scale effort under the Trump administration.

The goal is to identify, arrest, remove, and bar from further benefits those who entered the U.S. unlawfully and then obtained taxpayer-funded SNAP assistance intended for eligible U.S. citizens and certain qualified noncitizens.

Authorities stated that all entered the country unlawfully and accessed SNAP benefits (in some cases while having criminal records).

The operation is framed as protecting benefits for “impoverished U.S. citizens” and “struggling American families.”

Around the same time, the Justice Department, USDA, and USDA Office of Inspector General announced a separate nationwide SNAP (and related USDA program) fraud enforcement surge.

From September 1 to October 21, 2026, it involved actions against more than 40 defendants in connection with nearly $45 million in intended federal losses (about $42 million tied to SNAP).

Some cases involved individuals unlawfully present in the U.S. (for example, Romanian nationals in one scheme involving stolen benefits and resale of products).

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI, part of ICE) participated in related work targeting schemes such as skimming, stolen identities, and fraudulent retailers.

Any receipt by someone present illegally would therefore require fraudulent means (false claims of status/citizenship, stolen identities, trafficking of benefits, etc.).

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