By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 17, 2026

Homeland Security Investigations found two million dollars in cash in a large plastic tub in a closet at Ilhan Omar’s residence on October 12, a DHS official familiar with the raid told Real Raw News.

On that fateful day, HSI agents swarmed the Muslim congresswoman’s home, executing a judicially authorized search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into whether Omar, born in Somalia in 1981/1982, had unlawfully become a naturalized citizen and whether she had married her biological brother, Elmi, so that he could obtain a Green Card—immigration fraud.

Also at issue is Omar’s alleged wealth. In a 2024 financial disclosure, Omar and her ‘legitimate’ husband Tim Mynett, a political consultant and digital advertising executive, reported a joint net worth of approximately $30m.

Somehow, magically, Omar and Mynett lost or spent more than $29,500,000; in 2026, she claimed she and her husband had only combined assets totaling $18,000-$95,000, a monumental loss and an inexplicable discrepancy.

As agents ransacked the dwelling, however, they lifted the lid off a 50-gallon extra-large plastic storage container jam-packed with cash, which they counted and placed in an evidence locker after the expansive search.

Agents were captured on video using hand trucks to remove dozens of boxes from Omar’s home. Our source said one of those boxes held the cash.

“How can a couple claiming joint holdings of less than 200 grand have two million dollars stashed in a closet?” our source asked. Two plus two ain’t equaling four, and this is getting thoroughly investigated. We smell fraud.”

Despite MSM claims that HSI agents seized Omar’s phone from her during the raid, our source insists that neither she nor her husband was at home when HSI began surveilling the resident at 4:30 a.m., two hours before the raid.

“Omar drove off in her Lexus at 4:00 a.m., suggesting she got tipped off and didn’t want to be around when HSI showed up,” our source said. “Yes, we got phones—we found four cellphones in the house, and two computers and three iPads. And they are all being forensically checked.”

We will update more soon.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.