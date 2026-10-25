Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Hanks's avatar
Elizabeth Hanks
5h

😭😡

Reply
Share
Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
17h

You sure declare a lot of democrats to be dead. Have any REAL evidence?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture