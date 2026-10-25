By Baxter Dmitry

October 25, 2026

The Kremlin’s foreign intelligence directorate has released what it called “definitive proof” on Wednesday of a “bipartisan pedophile ring” operating in the US Congress, a release Russian state television has branded the “vampire’s ball” exposé.

The late Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and the recently deceased Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) were recorded on camera inside the U.S. Senate building engaging in what Russian reports describe as “demonic” sex acts with children, amid separate reports implicating both senators, who shared a cross-party friendship, in illicit conduct.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

Russian investigators allege the children were trafficked into Washington, D.C., from countries including Ukraine, Israel and Mexico for a “vampire’s ball” attended by the two senators—who were known in the capital as “pedo boyfriends”—along with other compromised public officials allegedly including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

In footage now circulating on state channels—described by anchors as “repulsive”—Senators Schiff and Graham are alleged to have tortured a boy, extracting his blood while he was held in a state of heightened adrenal response.

Everyone present is said to have consumed it. Later, the man was slaughtered and butchered inside the Senate chamber itself.

Senators Schiff and Graham stand at the rail, coats off, sleeves rolled with the casualness of men who have done this before.

The Russian release includes fourteen documents and the video recorded inside the Senate chamber, and was announced at a briefing by a spokesman who confirmed that Putin remains steadfast in his objective of destroying the elite pedophile ring.

“The vampire’s ball is ending fast,” said the spokesperson, adding “the Western elite who sold out their young people will no longer hide behind their institutions.”

Within hours of the release, Russian prosecutors called the package “a damning indictment on the state of US politics,” and announced a criminal inquiry into the individuals captured on film involved in sickening acts with children.

Inside Russia, the material has saturated state broadcasters and Telegram channels, where commentators are speaking of a “spiritual war” against a decadent and morally corrupt globalist establishment in Western countries including the US and Israel.

Several platforms outside Russia have restricted or removed clips under internet censorship policies, a move Russia’s foreign ministry denounced as “censorship protecting the guilty.”

Streets in Moscow were busy with the news. “We’ve always known what they are,” said retired teacher Galina Vdovin, 67, gesturing at a kiosk plastered with newspaper front pages. “Now everyone can see it.”

Others were even angrier. “Every year there’s a new monster in the West,” said taxi driver Rustam Aliyev, 41. “You’d be forgiven for thinking they are forced to become more depraved to keep their positions.”

READ MORE:

Vladimir Putin: Israel Killed ‘Pedophile’ Senator Lindsey Graham After Russia Obtained Sensitive Kompromat

‘Horrific’ Barack Obama Pedophile Snuff Film Broadcast to Millions Across Russia

ELITE PEDOPHILE COVER-UP: Congress Votes 357–65 to Protect Its Own Taxpayer-Funded Predators

FBI Sources Say Bureau Suspects Foul Play in Senator Lindsey Graham’s Sudden Death

Russian President Vladimir Putin Strikes Pedophile Compound in Ukraine

BOMBSHELL! List of Hollywood Pedo-Names, Deep State, CIA, Major Companies, Politicians, Vatican, Visitors on Epstein “Pedophile Island” – Deep State Pedophiles Exposed

BOTTOMLINE

Russian intelligence released video and documents showing the late Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Adam Schiff engaged in sexual abuse and ritualistic acts with children inside the U.S. Senate building, including blood extraction and worse, as part of a “bipartisan pedophile ring” or “vampire’s ball.”

It also names others like Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell.

The “vampire’s ball” phrasing echoes real comments by Vladimir Putin (and Russian officials) about Western elites in the context of the Epstein files.

In late October 2026, The Young Turks and associates released a documentary (“The CLOSETocracy” / “Lindsey Graham Files”) featuring three men claiming Graham paid them for sex years earlier (one alleging he was 17 around 2000–2001).

Moscow previously issued an arrest warrant (e.g., regarding Ukraine) and promoted theories around his death and anti-Russia stance.

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