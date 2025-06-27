By Jim Hᴏft

June 27, 2025

On Friday, June 13th, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a historic military strike on Iran involving missiles and drones that were smuggled into the country before the massive attack on the Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Israel also took out several top officials in the Iranian government in targeted attacks.

This attack then ignited several more attacks and counterattacks between the two nations.

What has been the reaction in Iran?

People in Iran woke up to terrifying scenes of destruction in their neighborhoods.

In a statement, Khamenei said Israel “opened its dirty and bloody hand to a crime” against Iran, revealing its evil nature more than ever by striking residential centers.

“The regime must expect severe punishment.”

Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, was quoted by Iranian media as saying that Israel will pay a “heavy price” for its attacks.

🔺 The 7 key figures killed in the Israeli attack and their replacements

Also, Khosrow Hassani, the deputy intelligence officer of the IRGC Aerospace Force, was killed. Hassani was a well-known and influential figure in the IRGC’s intelligence and defense structure and played an important role in countering enemy sabotage operations.

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC), the Commander of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces, the Commander of the IRGC’s airspace, the Commander of the Khatam Al-Anbia Construction Headquarters, and others have been eliminated so far.

It was not until the US military, using B-2 bombers took out the Fordow, Natanz, and Issfahan nuclear sites, that the Iranian officials agreed to a ceasefire.

They had suffered enough.

Now, less than 48 hours after Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, an Israeli court is calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to testify in an ongoing lawfare case next Monday!

The Bibi-hating leftists did not even wait to give the prime minister time to catch his breathe after one of the most consequential battles in Jewish history.

They are modeling their efforts after the wicked Democrats here in the US!

On Wednesday night, President Trump lashed out at this injustice. Trump made the remarks from The Hague where he is attending the 2025 NATO Conference.

Via TRUTH Social.

It is disgusting to see how the communist left in America is exporting their wicked tactics to punish and destroy their political opposition to the rest of the world.

It really is time to outlaw the Democrat Party in America.

