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Hope, the Sassy Squirrel 🐿️'s avatar
Hope, the Sassy Squirrel 🐿️
8h

I can’t stand politicians. It doesn’t matter what side they claim to be on. They are all on one side . While giving people the illusion of 2 sides. Every single politician is corrupt to the core. One side causes chaos and takes your rights away little by little and then the other side comes in to bring order and take your rights away little by little. Oh and let’s not forget they have the country split and fighting each other while they are the real enemies of the country! They are all corrupt criminals!

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