Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard T. Lewis III's avatar
Howard T. Lewis III
Jun 7

This development has actually increased the sucking noise I hear outside my window at work and at home. TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION SETS!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture