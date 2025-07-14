Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
6h

Wow!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana's avatar
Diana
4h

But all govt n govt agencies along with private entreprise n the elite class are corrupt !

Only money and power count

Nobody seems to be able to settle this problem

That’s how civilisation has evolved since the beginning of time

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture