By Claudia Lee | Francesca Battaglia

October 28, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is planning to cripple Iran with a “short and sharp” strike campaign in a final bid to force the regime’s hand, experts say.

Months into deadlocked peace talks, Tehran remains steadfast in its refusal to back down and meet US demands to dismantle its nuclear programme.

President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Michigan, on October 25. AFP

A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran on March 2. AP

To break the stalemate, the US president has deployed forces to the Middle East as he prepares to unleash one final, debilitating blitz.

Former British army officer Simon Diggins told The Sun: “This particular campaign is going to be short and sharp.”

Current and former officials have reportedly said it is a case of when, not if, President Trump issues the order.

They believe strikes will resume before the end of the year, likely after the US midterm elections on November 3.

Israeli soldiers, supported by a tank, conduct an operation in Zawtar al-Sharkiya, Lebanon on October 25, 2026. AFP

Armed members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) walk in front of an anti-Trump banner. Shutterstock Editorial

A renewed offensive will likely see the US return to its initial tactics used at the start of the war – a “high intensity” bombing campaign.

Simon said: “Currently the planning is about a seventy-two-hour attack. That might be 72 hours across days or a week.

“The 72 hours at the very beginning of the war in February was extremely effective.”

On February 28, US and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Iran, killing the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders in an astonishing blitz.

President Trump had suggested on Friday that the US could launch renewed military operations, which he dubbed “another little Epic Fury”.

Simon said: “At the moment, the US have got two US carrier battlegroups in the region.

“Early November, they’ll have a third, which of course coincides with the November midterms elections.

“It gives the US significant additional firepower and everything goes with it.”

A plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, on March 3. AFP

Iranian women hold pictures of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-US and Israeli rally. EPA

Even as the threat of a new war with the US looms, Iran’s hardliners have urged their parliament to withdraw from its nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

The Front of Islamic Revolution Stability, a political faction, said the move should be made “as quickly as possible”.

It is the latest defiant message from the Islamic State since the US launched its war on Iran to block the rogue nation’s nuclear programme.

A fresh wave of strikes will aim to “put the pressure on the Iranian government to concede, particularly on the nuclear programme”.

Simon said: “It will be attacking civilian targets rather than purely military targets,” Simon said.

“They’re looking particularly at energy – things that will have a direct and immediate impact on Tehran’s ability to govern its own people.”

US Central Command is also said to be developing a list of potential targets across Iran‘s nuclear infrastructure.

Pickaxe Mountain, where Tehran is said to be hiding stockpiles of near weapons-grade uranium, would be an obvious target, Simon said.

US Navy sailors loading munitions onto a fighter jet on the flight deck of the USS George Washington – enforcing a US naval blockade against Iran – in the Arabian Sea. Reuters

Smoke rises from a burning vessel, following what the US Central Command said was a strike on an Iranian-affiliated dhow on October 14. Reuters

Known in Farsi as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, the suspected nuclear lab is situated just 2km south of the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

It remained untouched by US-Israeli strikes during the 12-day war in June 2025.

Israel believes Tehran moved thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges deep inside Pickaxe Mountain shortly after the targeted bombing campaign of nuclear sites that summer.

And last month, experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said satellites had revealed more activity at Pickaxe Mountain in 2026 “than at any point in the site’s history”.

Simon said: “It is Iran’s ultimate safe place for their production of nuclear weapons or nuclear missiles.

“But it’s hard to get to. In the past the Americans have had success hitting these targets with buster bunker bombs.”

Washington’s best bet for the job is its GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), deployed for the first time last year.

The coordinated attacks across Iran will be aimed at “bringing about a significant negotiation”, Simon said.

The objectives are threefold – to ban Iran’s nuclear programme, reopen the strait of Hormuz and force regime change, he added.

The US and Iran struck a ceasefire in a mid-June Memorandum of Understanding, to pause the full-scale conflict.

But the two sides remain at odds over the meaning of the MoU’s clauses related to the Strait of Hormuz – a crucial transport route for one fifth of the world oil.

The deadlock over the waterway over the past eight months has sparked huge disruption to global energy supplies, resulting in skyrocketing oil prices.

A satellite view shows tunnel entrances at Pickaxe Mountain, of the Natanz nuclear facility, near Natanz, Iran, June 30, 2026. Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian women ride in a military vehicle as they take part in an anti-US and Israeli rally in Tehran. EPA

Any attack launched by the US or Israel would trigger immediate retaliatory strikes against American facilities in the region, Simon said.

But Iranian forces are now more familiar with US tactics.

“We would expect the Iranians to try and do something to try and disrupt this particular attack.

“But they would also conduct what they’ve done in the past, a whole series of attacks.

“Not just on the Strait of Hormuz but attacking the US allies in the region.”

Iran and the Houthis are said to be taking possible renewed attacks very seriously, two US officials told CNN.

Tehran and its militia proxies ramped up attacks across the Middle East following the outbreak of the US-Iran war.

Last week the US ordered diplomats and their families to evacuate Saudi Arabia, amid growing concerns that hostilities could flare up in a fresh conflict involving the Iran-backed Houthis.

US Embassies Urge US Citizens to Leave Middle East Amid Potential for “Unforeseen Escalation” as President Trump Weighs Massive Attack Targeting Iranian Energy Sites

The state department is said to be braced to order diplomats to leave embassies across several other Gulf states, three US officials said.

But the US has “changed posture” for its latest campaign, and a fresh wave of attacks will no longer jeopardise the safety of its gulf allies.

Simon said: “The US are not relying on those bases. In the earlier campaigns this year, the US very largely based itself in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait to conduct attacks.

“That then drew a response onto those countries.

A campaign billboard depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in Tel Aviv on October 26. AFP

Smoke and fire explode from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran. AFP

“This time the main campaign will be conducted by US forces themselves using their own carrier battle groups and strikes from there.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing to carry out new attacks against Iran.

It comes as President Trump endorsed Netanyahu ahead of Tuesday’s crucial elections, so that the pair could “finish the job” in Iran.

In the Truth Social post, President Trump said: “When you go to the polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding warrior prime minister!

“We did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles.

“Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!”

Israel was preparing for the possibility of launching additional attacks against Iran in the last week, US officials told CNN.

Tel Aviv had been lobbying the US to support new strikes but senior American officials held off, signaling instead that the two countries would launch joint strikes soon.

Officials say that President Trump has not made up his mind on what he will do after the midterms but he appears to be leaning toward ordering major action.

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BOTTOMLINE

US forces in the Middle East are positioned to launch major operations against Iran within about 96 hours of an order from President Trump, according to two US officials cited by CNN and echoed in outlets including Ynet and others.

Sufficient forces are already deployed. Potential targets include nuclear facilities, military installations, and energy infrastructure—broader than the more limited “mow the lawn” strikes on radars, launchers, and other rebuildable assets used so far.

President Trump has also teased “another little Epic Fury” and left open the possibility of action afterward. Some current and former officials describe it as a matter of “when, not if” before year-end, most likely after the midterms.

The US is deploying a third aircraft carrier strike group (USS Theodore Roosevelt) along with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group / 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (thousands of sailors and Marines).

This could put three carriers in the region by late October/early November (alongside existing ones such as the George H.W. Bush and George Washington groups), significantly expanding options.

In short, military planners have options ready for a short, intense campaign that could begin quickly if ordered, with forces being reinforced, and speculation centers on action after the November 3 midterms to break a stalemate.

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