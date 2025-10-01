By Harvey Geh

October 1, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has set the US on a $1trillion war footing - boosting nukes, introducing new warships and rooting out “wokeism” in the military.

Pete Hegseth watches President Trump’s speech alongside hundreds of top military heads. AP

During historic talks in front of hundreds of generals, President Trump and his War Secretary Pete Hegseth laid out the blueprint for America’s battle-ready stance.

President Donald Trump set the US on a war footing. Reuters

Hundreds of top brass figures are at the talks in Virginia. Reuters

He pledged to upgrade the US army with $1trillion and implement a ‘warrior spirit’. Getty

President Trump also vowed to bolster US nuclear capabilities. Getty

The President praised the brave work of the army at the summit in Virginia - but threatened to fire anyone not onboard with the Department of War’s new direction.

Thousands of America’s top brass figures flew in from all corners of the globe for the unprecedented meeting in Quantico, which the Don branded a “reawakening of the warrior spirit”.

Alongside a fiery speech by Pete Hegseth, President Trump boasted that the United States army was the “most unstoppable force to walk the face of the earth”.

David Kirachenko, Associate Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, said that the US is gearing up to be ready for high-intensity warfare by learning from recent conflicts.

He told The Sun: “The US is absorbing a lot of lessons from the conflict that Israel and Iran had, and it’s learning a great amount from Ukraine.

“It is certainly preparing for a potential war with China.”

And he said the US was responding to the growing emphasis on drones and mass-produced munitions.

Nuclear Might

President Trump warned the world that American nukes would be bolstered as part of the new plans.

He said: “I rebuilt our nuclear... but we will upgrade that also and just hope we never have to use it.”

Commenting on America’s nuke arsenal, he added: “We have better... We have newer... But it’s something we don’t ever want to even have to think about.”

Firing shots at Vladimir Putin, the US leader also warned the Russian tyrant that America had submarines “lurking” off his coast.

President Trump said: “Our submarines are just lurking, but I’m sure we’re not going to have to use it... It’s undetectable, totally.”

He also warned of global players like China and Russia whose submarine fleets are “coming up”.

But that didn’t stop him from boasting: “We’re 25 years ahead of Russia and China in submarines.”

New Jets... And Bringing Back Battleships

The US President outlined specific military initiatives which would help shift his country into gear.

He touched on his cutting-edge Golden Dome project - an air defence system tipped to cost an eyewatering $500billion.

President Trump also pledged to expand the US Navy and boost development of the state-of-the-art F-47 fighter jet.

The Don even suggested America’s ships were not aesthetically pleasing.

He said: “I’m not a fan of some of the ships you do.

“I’m a very aesthetic person... I don’t like some of the ships you’re doing aesthetically.”

President Trump added: “They say: ‘Oh, it’s stealth.’ … An ugly ship is not necessary in order to say you’re stealth.”

He also said his administration would be growing the Navy by 19 ships - including submarines, destroyers and assault ships.

And hinting at bringing back battleships, President Trump added: “We should start thinking about battleships.”

President Trump vowed to expand the Navy. Reuters

President Trump pledged to bolster F-47 development.

President Trump and Hegseth during Tuesday’s war briefing. AP

Destroying ‘Wokeism’

The US President also spoke of his efforts to roll back on “woke ideology” spreading through the ranks of the US army.

He accused the military of not implementing meritocracy and suggested the Department of Defense was a “woke” name.

“So we won the first World War, we won the Second World War... We won everything in between and everything before that,” he said.

“We only won and then we went, in a way woke, that was probably the first sign of wokeness, and we changed it to defense instead of war.”

President Trump branded the department’s new name a “historical re-assertion of our purpose and our pride”.

The Don’s words were echoed by Hegseth, who spoke just moments before the President at the speech on Tuesday.

The War Secretary criticized race quotas and doubled down on President Trump’s rhetoric that the army should recruit based on “merit only”.

He even declared war on service members with beards, claiming: “The era of unprofessional appearance is over.”

Kirachenko warned the US may be in danger of focusing too much on appearances - rather than actual war preparedness.

He said: “The Russian military has indexed very highly on how their army is presented, but then when they came rolling into Ukraine, expecting to take the capital within a few weeks, the Ukrainians were just killing them.

“So that shows that just focusing on the appearance of your military may doesn’t translate into battlefield effectiveness.”

Hegseth slammed race and gender quotas. AP

President Trump vowed to banish ‘wokeism’ from the military.

He announced the plan at his historic speech to hundreds of army generals. AP

The Warrior Ethos

After branding the huge military summit in Virginia a reawakening of the “warrior spirit”, President Trump praised the strength and ingenuity of the army while calling for a new mindset.

He said the US was “reasserting American might and beginning the next story chapter in American military legends and lore”.

President Trump said: “Together, we’re reawakening the warrior spirit, and this is a spirit that won and built this nation... We’re a team.”

He slammed the botched US military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, claiming: “We’re not going to have any of that crap happen... I can tell you that was terrible.”

Labelling it the most “embarrassing day in the history of our country” he emphasised that the army had now turned a clean slate.

“Now we are back,” he pledged.

President Trump continued: “I am with you, I support you, and as president, I have your backs 100 per cent - you’ll never see me even waver a little bit.”

He told some 800 leading army generals: “Nobody does it like you.”

The military needs to ‘reassert its might’ according to President Trump. Getty

Pete Hegseth and President Trump declared a ‘warrior ethos’ for the army. Reuters

The Department of War will install the new mindset. Getty

More Troops, More Money

The Don pledged a jaw-dropping $1trillion to boost the military’s might in 2026.

He said: “I’ve committed to spending over $1trillion on our military in 2026, the most in the history of our country.”

The President added: “That’s a lot of money. I hope you like it.”

And he committed to growing the military rapidly, making it “faster, fiercer”.

Kirachenko explains they are also trying to spread out geographically to meet the rising threat from China.

He said: “They’re trying to spread out the air bases and the military installations across the Asia-Pacific.

“So if China is to strike at one of these bases or airfields, the U.S would still be able to have plenty of other bases to conduct military operations from.

“They’re continuing to try to match some of the output that the Chinese have in terms of manufacturing, how they’re able to quickly produce warships.

“And just the wide-scale capacity that the Chinese have, even from drones.”

Shredding the Rulebook

President Trump said: “The United States Armed Forces will be totally unmatched in the future.”

He added: “America’s military has charged into hellfire, climbed up jagged mountains, crossed roaring oceans, and thundered across open deserts to defend our flag, our freedom and our homeland.”

And in Hegseth’s speech, he railed against what he called “stupid rules of engagement” that he claimed limited soldiers and commanders in the field.

He blasted gender and race quotas, emphasizing that the military’s new look would be based on total meritocracy.

President Trump said: “We are the United States military.

“The best, the boldest, the bravest that the world has ever seen.”

Kirachenko emphasized that this was one of President Trump’s key aims - shaking things up.

He said: “They’re trying to shake up a lot of the structure that has taken root.

“The is to try to revitalize the military and the government.

“You have a lot of bureaucracy that did take root, and regardless of what side you’re on, it can be refreshing to change things up and bring new structure.”

President Trump praised the US Army. AFP

The United States military parade in Virginia, pictured in June. EPA

President Donald Trump pictured with Pete Hegseth (L) during military parade in June. AP

