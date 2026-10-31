By Jeffrey A. Tucker

October 31, 2026

The month was January 2021, only a few weeks into the mass rollout of the injection called a vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had outsourced its collection of data from the VAERS system – designed to monitor vaccine safety – to General Dynamics Information Technology. GDIT wrote the CDC a memo dated January 15.

“The number of incoming COVID-19 reports has significantly exceeded the estimated maximum of 1,000 reports per day,” the memo to the CDC said.

“As a result, GDIT is unable to meet processing and other timeframes (data processing, telephone inquiries, clinical inquiries, etc.). GDIT has reached [sic.] out to the Program [sic.] office and OAS for guidance and support.”

Indeed, the floods of reports were many times the “worst-case scenario” that General Dynamics had anticipated, so it admitted that it could no longer process them.

The five-alarm fire should have been obvious. At that very instant, if not long before, the shots should have been pulled. Banned immediately for all groups.

Apologies should have been offered. Industry executives should have been put on trial because later document releases proved that they knew the dangers.

Victims should have been compensated from industry profits, with payouts in the many tens of billions.

After all, this is how dangerous pharmaceutical products had been treated in the past, after only a few reports. But in this case, it was different.

Everything that had happened since March 2020 had led to this moment; all the closures, the stay-at-home orders, the smashed small businesses, the supply-chain breakages, the multiple trillions in spending and money creation, the capacity restrictions, and the censorship.

Without an effective and safe shot, all of this would have been a waste.

There would have been civilization-wide fury. Neither the politicians, nor bureaucrats, nor media, nor industry, could risk that.

Plus by law, the companies that made the shots and the institutions that started forcing them on people bore no liability for harms.

This was due to the special status called Emergency Use Authorization, enabled by the PREP Act, that even bypassed normal testing standards at the FDA.

The agency receiving this alarming communication was the CDC.

The CDC has a newsletter. It’s called the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

On February 19, 2021, now two months into the shot release, and hundreds of thousands of VAERS reports pouring in, so many that they could not process them, the MMWR released its first report on the shots.

The primary author was Julianne M. Gee, an epidemiologist in the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, part of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases . She still works there today.

The senior author is Tom Shimabukuro, currently deputy director of the Influenza Division in the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

READ MORE: CDC Deputy Director Tom Shimabukuro Arrested for COVID Crimes

In this report, they wrote a conclusion from having examined 6,994 reports: “Monitoring, conducted as part of the U.S. vaccination program, indicates reassuring safety profiles for COVID-19 vaccines.”

The trouble is that at that point, there were already 107,000 reports, so her report only examined 6 percent of the total on that date.

General Dynamics had already told the CDC that they could not process beyond their “worst-case scenario” of 1,000 reports per day.

VAERS analyses depend on reports being processed—coded, reviewed for seriousness, and made available for statistical screening and clinical follow-up.

When intake substantially exceeds processing capacity, the analyzed dataset lags the raw reports.

They knew this. They lied anyway.

The CDC’s Gee continued:

“The initial postauthorization safety profiles of the two COVID-19 vaccines in current use did not indicate evidence of unexpected, serious adverse events. These data provide reassurance and helpful information regarding what health care providers and vaccine recipients might expect after vaccination.”

Nothing unexpected. Reassurance.

These were also lies.

Even from the small number of reports analyzed, Gee writes that 90.8% were not of serious injury. She neglects to say that this would also mean that 9.2% were serious.

That would mean that on the day this MMWR was filed, 9,000 Americans had already experienced serious harm from the shots. This is by her own data.

We now know from VAERS data alone that approximately 966 people had died from taking the shots by mid-February 2021.

The report in question mentions 113 deaths only, “65% among LTCF residents; available information…did not suggest any causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and death.”

You surely see the trick here. If they die of anything else, they are tagged as a COVID death, which is helpful for scaring people into vaccination.

If they die of the shot, they are tagged as anything but a shot death.

Another lie follows: “During December 14, 2020–January 13, 2021…VAERS received 6,994 reports.” That’s not true.

General Dynamics had already notified them that their 60,000 reports had already blown through their maximum “worst case scenario.”

(This is an extrapolation from the GDIS chart.)

Indeed, the date January 13, 2021 might have been strategic because injury and death reports soared days later, all the way up to the full 2.74 million reports, including 39,000 death reports and countless debilitating injuries people still carry around today.

OpenVAERS offers this chart.

The reports of injury and death only slowed once Americans grew skeptical, and that’s also when the shot mandates went into effect, causing hundreds of thousands to lose their jobs.

This is pure sadism, unthinkable given what we know for so many documents.

In all this, keep in mind that the HHS admits that VAERS captures only a “small fraction” of actual injuries.

The CDC never sounded the alarm, not early, not late, not anytime in between.

We now have evidence that they were being notified the entire time by their contractor, who could not even process all the reports because there were too many.

The CDC said nothing. They said the opposite. They said that nothing unusual was happening, that the shots were safe, that all reports were reassuring.

The CDC never corrected the record. The people who did this still work there.

The compilation from a different reporting system, v-safe, called Cries for Help sets the record straight.

Do you see now why so many people are screaming for accountability and justice?

The shots are all still on the market and mandated by many schools and institutions.

No longer running CDC from Brussels, capturing Walensky would seal the deal on a trifecta of COVID criminals: Fauci, Collins & Walensky.

READ MORE:

Nearly 120,000 young adults, children died from COVID shots

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield says mRNA COVID-19 Shots Should Be Pulled from Market

19,000 Doctors Indicted for COVID Crimes

JAG Hangs 16 CDC Traitors Arrested in Alaska at Camp Blaz, Guam

BOTTOMLINE

The CDC (with the FDA) had documented shortcomings in early COVID-19 vaccine adverse event surveillance capacity, signal-detection methods, and public messaging that understated or delayed communication of certain rare risks.

In January 2021, the CDC’s contractor for VAERS (General Dynamics Information Technology) notified the agency that COVID-19 vaccine reports far exceeded the planned maximum of ~1,000 per day.

Processing (especially clinical review of serious cases) fell behind; backlogs reached tens of thousands of reports.

On February 19, 2021, CDC published its first major MMWR on post-authorization safety (Gee et al., covering December 14, 2020–January 13, 2021).

It analyzed 6,994 processed VAERS reports after ~13.8 million doses.

Findings included: 90.8% classified non-serious; common local/systemic reactions; rare anaphylaxis (~4.5 per million doses); 113 death reports (mostly in long-term care residents), with available records “did not suggest any causal relationship.”

The conclusion stated monitoring indicated “reassuring safety profiles” and “no unusual or unexpected reporting patterns.”

Critics (including a recent Brownstone Institute piece) note that total reports by then were higher and that the public reassurance outpaced full processing capacity.

Statistical analysis of available reports was feasible, but individual clinical follow-up lagged. VAERS is a passive system: anyone can report any event after vaccination; reports do not establish causation, can be incomplete/duplicative/coincidental, and are subject to stimulated reporting.

Underreporting of mild events and over-reporting of serious ones both occur. CDC/FDA have always noted these limitations.

A 2026 BMJ investigation (based on FOIA documents and interviews) reported that CDC and FDA primarily relied on an FDA empirical Bayesian data-mining method for VAERS.

Because >90% of early reports involved the two mRNA vaccines, the method suffered “masking”: signals for events elevated similarly by both products (including myocarditis/pericarditis, Bell’s palsy, tinnitus) were less likely to trigger.

Internal warnings about the limitation (including from an FDA medical officer who proposed fixes) were not acted on promptly; one official was reportedly told to “cease and desist.”

CDC delayed its planned proportional reporting ratio (PRR) analyses until 2022; those later flagged the expected signals.

Public statements during rollout sometimes cited lack of automated alerts as reassurance while the methodological shortcoming was known internally.

CDC and FDA eventually acknowledged several causal or strongly associated rare events:

Myocarditis/pericarditis after mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) , highest in adolescent and young adult males after the second primary-series dose (crude reporting rates in the highest-risk groups often cited in the tens to low hundreds per million doses depending on exact age/sex window and analysis; e.g., ~70–106 per million in certain 12–17 male strata in early VAERS analyses).

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after the Janssen (J&J) viral-vector vaccine (roughly a few cases per million doses, higher in some female age groups), leading to restricted use and later preference for mRNA vaccines.

Anaphylaxis at low rates (~2–5 per million).

These were detected through the combination of VAERS, Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), and other systems.

Absolute risks remained low relative to benefits for higher-risk groups during earlier variants; risk-benefit narrowed or reversed for healthy young males once severe COVID risk fell with later variants and prior immunity.

VAERS received many death reports (providers were required to report deaths after vaccination regardless of suspected cause).

In short: surveillance systems were strained and one automated method was compromised in a way that delayed some signals; messaging was sometimes more reassuring than the complete picture warranted; rare, real adverse events (especially myocarditis) exist and were eventually acknowledged.

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