Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
5h

Another attempt of the BULL SHIT MEDICAL ass holes to lockdown and control the populace. Libtards will lead the way with masks that NEVER could work on the virus molecule.😂😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chef C J's avatar
Chef C J
8h

pro vax horsedookie. folks aren’t buying your fear ba$ed tired song anymore

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture