February 16, 2025

Over 100 trafficked women are believed to be enslaved in the Eurasian country of Georgia, held captive and injected with hormones as part of an extensive egg-harvesting operation run by a group of Chinese gangsters.

Three Thai women were reportedly rescued from the scheme and returned to Thailand on Jan. 30, the Bangkok Post reported.

It took prompting from Pavena Hongsakula, the founder of the Thai non-governmental organization (NGO) the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children, prompting the local authorities for anything to happen, however.

Hongsakula told the Bangkok Post that she learned about the women's enslavement from another victim who had escaped and returned to the Southeast Asian country back in September after she paid the Chinese gang approximately 70,000 baht ($2,053).

The Pavena Foundation for Women and Children estimates that an additional 100 trafficked women remain in Georgia, Reuters reported.

The Thai and Georgian authorities are investigating the ring that the NGO alleges exists to harvest human eggs from the Thai women, who are all brought to the South Caucasus country.

A press release from Feb. 6 from Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs reads, "Employees of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, based on a letter received from Bangkok Interpol, launched an investigation under Article 143, part III of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which refers to human trafficking."

"Up to 70 foreign citizens were interviewed, however none of them, except for 3 Thai women, had any complaints," the press release continues.

"The 3 Thai women explained that they no longer wanted to be surrogate mothers and stay at their residential address."

That was the reason the Georgian authorities gave for the repatriation of the Thai women. The ministry added that the police questioned four foreign citizens who had brought the Thai citizens to Georgia for the surrogacy operation.

Newsweek reported that one of the women, who didn't disclose her name but who spoke at a press conference in Thailand this week wearing a face mask and a hat, said she responded to a social media ad for surrogate mothers who would live with families and be paid 25,000 baht ($742.94) per month.

She said she agreed and was transported to Georgia via Dubai and Armenia by two Chinese nationals who "took [her] to a house where there were 60 to 70 Thai women." She added, "The women there told us there was no [surrogacy] contracts or parents."

Newsweek reached out to Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs via email and the Royal Thai Police via a form on its website outside of business hours for comment.

Why It Matters

The harvesting and trafficking of human eggs is not a new phenomenon, as the European Parliament put forward a motion for a resolution titled the "European Parliament resolution on the trade in human egg cells" in 2005 that "condemn[ed] all trafficking in the human body and its parts" and aimed to regulate egg cell donation, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

This could continue to be a growing issue as Georgia has no specific laws regarding surrogacy, although the government has said it is in the process of declaring it illegal. The Tbilisi government proposed a ban on commercial surrogacy, preventing foreign couples from accessing the service in the country in 2023, according to Al Jazeera.

The Chinese gangsters allegedly took their passports and told the women they risked arrest if they tried to return to Thailand.

Instead, the women were pumped up with hormones to stimulate their ovaries and were forced to have their eggs removed once a month. The eggs were then allegedly sold on the black market

Hongsakula said that after the eggs were harvested, she believes they were sold and trafficked in other countries for use in in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Foreign affairs police and Interpol coordinated to free the women in late January.

What People Are Saying

Libby Emmons, the editor of the Post Millennial, in a post on X, formerly Twitter: "This is what the unfettered fertility industry looks like. Thai women kept as slaves, human eggs forcibly harvested and sold, in Georgia."

Marika Mikiashvili, a member of the Droa, a Georgian political party, on X:

"'Urgent help sought for 100 Thai women forced into human egg farm in Georgia.' The business would not have been allowed without the regime having an active financial share in it. I'm getting ever-convinced that the Georgian Dream are outright terrorists."

Paola Diana, the chair of the Women's Policy Centre think tank, on X:

What Happens Next

It remains to be seen how Georgia will change its laws so that the instances of egg harvesting and trafficking decrease, and when the other victims will be rescued.

It is not known how many women are still being held on the 'human farm'.

Thai authorities and Interpol have launched an investigation, with police in Thailand saying that there could be other rescues as the case progresses.

