February 12, 2025

Deep Staters held at Guantanamo Bay are outraged they must now live in proximity to “dirty, filthy, unclean” migrants sent there temporarily by the Trump administration as part of his pledge to massively deport illegal aliens back to their home countries, a GITMO source told Real Raw News.

Although GITMO seems an unlikely deportation destination, President Trump said in January that the vilest illegal offenders, those with long rap sheets replete with violent crimes–murder, attempted murder, rape, home invasion, and child sex crimes—could be held at GITMO while the Justice Department decides whether to try them in the United States or deport them.

As of this writing, GITMO holds 17 illegal aliens, all members of the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang whom ICE arrested in Colorado, Florida, and Texas.

They are housed in an expanding compound separate from the military prison (Camp Delta) that lodges a rogue’s gallery of Deep State detainees.

Nonetheless, the Deep State despots have learned about their new, unwanted neighbors and, in a cacophonous roar, voiced vitriolic outrage over their presence.

It’s refined, undistilled hypocrisy that the very same liberal lunatics and woke military officers who championed ethnic diversity want GITMO’s latest house guests shipped elsewhere.

“It’s not that they’re [the Deep Staters] upset that they, criminals themselves, are sharing GITMO with other criminals. It’s that they’re Venezuelans. It’s like when Mayor Mike Johnson said Denver’s a sanctuary city but then called the cops on Mexicans loitering in his elite neighborhood. Deep Staters here still see themselves as the elite, and the Venezuelans as filthy trash,” our source said.

An example is former Coast Guard commandant Linda Fagan, a transexual whom President Trump fired in January and whom White Hats arrested later that month.

During his tenure under the Biden regime, Fagan, a proven pervert, had demanded more DEI within the Armed Forces and was also a vocal proponent of criminal Joe Biden’s open border policies.

“What are they [the Venezuelans] doing here?” Fagen reportedly asked his JAG-appointed counsel. “Can’t they go anywhere else? They’re tarnished, fouled, soiled—and carry diseases I don’t want to catch.”

An unnamed male Air Force general shared Fagan’s sentiment.

“There goes the neighborhood,” he was overheard saying after three Tren De Aragua arrived at GITMO.

When his advocate said, “Why should it bother you? You can’t see them,” the officer replied, “No, but I can smell them.”

Our source said that the officer is a Kamala Harris lover who worked at STRATCOM and espoused a desire to see more DEI and LGBQT+ officers handling the launch keys of our nation’s ICBMs.

He, too, loved the concept of open borders and said the United States was an immeasurable veranda able to house and fund any foreigner seeking a satisfying life.

Disgraced politicians, too, have uttered invectives at JAG and President Trump for sheltering illegals at GITMO.

Kamala Harris, who has been there since November 27, told JAG that segregation did not guarantee safety.

“As you know, I am not like them,” Harris told her JAG counsel. “I have homes in D.C., Berkley, and Montreal, and I drive a Mercedes-Benz 300. They can’t speak English, have tattoos, and sleep in parking lots, underpasses, and gritty and grimy places. I’m not like them.”

A delusional Harris seemed to think she still had her possessions and spoke as if she still lived a privileged life.

“It’s uncanny but not uncommon for Deep Staters to think they’ll be set free to return to their luxurious life,” our source said.

“Their brains can’t process. They’re in prison and will probably get hanged. All these are just examples of the rules for thee but not for me crap like mask-wearing, vaccinations, and social distancing. They love the illegals until they’re living side by side or 1000 yards from them, then their stance changes radically,” our source said.