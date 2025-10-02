By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 1, 2025

The ICE agents raiding a coven of suspected Tren de Aragua gang members entrenched in a fortified 5-story Chicago apartment building had expected to quickly storm the complex and detain the illegals for deportation—but faulty intelligence and an unhealthy dose of hubris left them reeling in a nightmarish scenario straight out of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, the 1978 zombie and social commentary flick.

In the film’s opening scene, overconfident cops storm an apartment building overrun by machine-gun-wielding gang members who had presumably evicted or killed lawful occupants.

The police soon realize they’re out of their league—the dead have arisen to become flesh-eating zombies, and the gangsters are trying to flee the carnage.

The cops confront unspeakable horrors: zombified family members feasting on the flesh of their still-alive relatives.

One officer, unable to comprehend the visceral insanity, shoots himself in the head to avoid being a zombie’s next meal.

The ICE agents who rappelled onto the rooftop of a dilapidated Chicago housing unit didn’t come face-to-face with the living dead.

Still, close enough to it—illegal aliens, fueled by bath salts, methamphetamines, supercharged fentanyl, and crack cocaine, lumbered listlessly out of a rooftop stairwell as soon as the first ICE agent, rappelling from a Blackhawk helicopter, hit the pavement.

Five more ICE agents were fast roping to the roof as three stoned TdA Venezuelans grabbed the first rappeler and bit his waist and legs.

He had the wherewithal to draw his pistol from a hip holster and put a round in one assailant’s head before falling unconscious.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawk door gunner unleashed a hailstorm of bullets on the 30 drug-fueled Venezuelans trying to pile onto the rooftop via the single stairway.

Their bloodied corpses formed a logjam that stopped even more frenzied illegals from reaching the rooftop.

An overzealous ICE agent shouting, “I got this, I got this, let me handle this,” had raised his M4 and moved toward the staircase when a thrice-shot gang member suddenly sprang to his feet and, with a machete, hacked off the ICE agent’s arm at the shoulder.

“My wife can never love me now,” he told a fellow agent, “but tell her I’ll always love her.” With his surviving hand, he drew his sidearm, put the barrel of the pistol inside his mouth, and blew out his brains.

Four hours later, ICE had taken control of the building.

Sixteen illegals were dead, fourteen more were severely wounded, and six ICE agents had been scratched or bitten by drug-crazed illegals hell bent on maintaining control of the building.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Real Raw News, “Just more proof President Trump is on the right side of history.”