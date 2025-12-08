By Jim Hᴏft

December 9, 2025

ICE has already begun making arrests in what locals call “Somali-land Minnesota,” a region with one of the largest concentrations of Somali immigrants in the United States, according to a bombshell report by Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that during Tuesday’s press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara warned residents that masked individuals detaining people in Somali neighborhoods were “possibly kidnapping people,” urging the city’s enormous Somali enclave to dial 911 if they encounter law-enforcement activity they “don’t recognize.”

OUTRAGE: Minneapolis Police Chief Urges Somali Community to Dial 911 on Masked ICE Agents — Promises Cops Will “Intervene” Against Federal Arrests

“If there is anything that is … a violation of someone’s human rights or civil rights, excessive force or anything like that, they absolutely have a duty to intervene as police officers,” O’Hara added.

During the same briefing, Jacob Frey, Mayor of Minneapolis, joined the chorus of condemnation against what local officials framed as a federal crackdown, affirming that city policy forbids MPD cooperation with ICE on civil-immigration enforcement.

Chief O’Hara and Frey’s comments come amid media reports that ICE is preparing a major enforcement operation targeting hundreds of Somali illegal immigrants in the Twin Cities region.

According to sources cited by the far-left New York Times, roughly 100 federal agents from around the country have been deployed for “immigration enforcement.”

According to reporting from The Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt:

“ICE agents captured several criminal illegal aliens during an operation in Somali-land Minnesota on Saturday. Democrat politicians are claiming ICE “kidnapped” innocent members of the community.

Sources tell me the targets were apprehended on warrants. A male subject allegedly assaulted officers but was successfully apprehended.

A previously deported female subject fled into a house, which ultimately resulted in her apprehension and several collateral arrests, per sources.”

Daviscourt obtained an exclusive video of the raid.

BOTTOMLINE

A Somali fraudster in Minnesota was recently arrested by ICE, and reports highlight his past ties to Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar. The case is connected to broader allegations of welfare fraud and immigration deception, with claims of schemes worth up to a billion dollars.

ICE Arrest: A Somali national with a history of fraud was arrested in Minnesota. He had a long record of scams involving welfare programs and asylum deception.

Political Connections: Photos surfaced showing him with Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar , raising questions about political proximity.

Scale of Fraud: Reports describe the scandal as involving multi-million to billion-dollar schemes , particularly targeting welfare and aid programs in Minnesota.

National Spotlight: President Trump has criticized Minnesota as a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” pointing to the Somali community’s involvement in many of these cases.

Investigations: U.S. House Republicans have launched inquiries into Governor Walz’s handling of fraud cases, while ICE has intensified immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area.

The arrested fraudster’s case is part of a larger federal crackdown. More arrests and prosecutions are expected as investigations continue.

