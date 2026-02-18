Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
5h

Since when there are laws for paid agitated to harass, and sometimes even injured federal agents when our laws gonna be to protect the law abiding? This country is going to hell real quick all done on purpose, though remember that.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kelley's avatar
Kelley
1h

SAD BUT TRUE … BOO👎‼️😈⌛️No🗽=🪤trapped.🚷😵‍💫

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture