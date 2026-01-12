By Antonio Graceffo

January 13, 2026

Anti-ICE activism has evolved into coordinated resistance networks that employ surveillance, harassment, and interference tactics.

Organizations train activists in resistance methods, track ICE agents’ movements through mobile apps and crowdsourced databases, and conduct campaigns designed to obstruct immigration enforcement operations.

These efforts include doxing ICE agents, issuing threats against their homes and families, and running coordinated online propaganda campaigns that rely on altered or misleading videos.

Posts may show ICE breaking a window while omitting that the occupant refused to open it or claim agents “chased” someone without noting the individual was fleeing to evade arrest.

Videos of agents wrestling with arrestees are circulated without acknowledging that the person resisted arrest, and outrage is expressed when a U.S. citizen is arrested while omitting that the citizen assaulted or interfered with federal officers.

Activists also claim there is no due process, despite the fact that a large percentage of deportees have outstanding final orders of deportation that were never enforced.

They argue people are being denied access to courts when, in reality, many individuals are already in the country illegally and are arrested after attempting to legalize their status through a green card application or marriage to a citizen.

Activists then claim the individual “showed up for a regular immigration hearing” or was “trying to do it the right way,” even though once someone is in the country illegally, there is generally no legal path to adjust status.

To further vilify ICE and encourage resistance, media figures, activists, and public officials in sanctuary jurisdictions use loaded language such as “abducted” instead of arrested and “whisked away” instead of detained.

Officials vow to protect constituents from ICE, despite the fact that ICE arrests and deports illegal aliens, not lawful residents or citizens. There would be no violence at all if people stopped interfering with lawful enforcement actions.

Against this backdrop of negative framing and propaganda, several activist organizations are actively coordinating interference with ICE operations, escalating tensions and increasing the risk of unnecessary violence.

According to federal sources and news reports, Renee Nicole Good moved to Minneapolis from Missouri to become involved with the Minneapolis “ICE Watch” network, a group that monitors and attempts to observe or document federal immigration enforcement operations.

ICE Watch Minneapolis trains members to monitor, track, and interfere with ICE operations. Activists are instructed on when to blow whistles to alert communities and are given strategies for “documenting and resisting” federal actions.

Body cam footage shows her harassing ICE agents and hitting the accelerator of her car as her wife shouted, “Drive, baby, drive,” striking an ICE agent, which ultimately resulted in her death.

The point activists are missing is that the violence originates from people interfering with ICE operations and from a broader refusal to encourage illegal aliens to self-deport. At the same time, a variety of anti-ICE organizations are actively encouraging this type of disorder.

Several of these groups receive funding from multiple sources, including the federal government, George Soros’ Open Society foundations, and other private donors.

In some cases, pass-through funding has been linked to designated terrorist organizations. Additionally, some groups that train activists to interfere with ICE operations are themselves receiving federal funding.

ICE Watch Minneapolis engages in organized activities and tactics aimed at obstructing law enforcement operations. Training materials explicitly instruct activists on blocking police vehicles.

Members have used vehicles to block streets and create barricades to impede ICE operations, and activists patrol neighborhoods for hours, tailing suspected ICE vehicles and monitoring agents during downtime by following them to restaurants and hotels.

The group has posted a “de-arrest primer” on Instagram describing how to physically interfere with an arrest, including tactics such as encircling (forming a human wall around an officer and detainee), un-grabbing (pulling the arrestee away from the officer’s grip), and swarming (flooding the area with people to create confusion or obstruction so the officer is forced to let go).

The primer instructs followers on how to physically intervene to free a person from custody, including opening car doors of law enforcement vehicles and applying crowd pressure to force officers to release a detainee.

These materials reportedly advise that these actions are often considered “misdemeanor offenses” and may result in “catch and release,” language that appears in some posts associated with the group’s training content.

The group uses Signal group chats for real-time coordination and crowdsourced spreadsheets to document locations, times, numbers of officers, and enforcement activity.

Members use mobile apps and social media to track ICE vehicle movements and often patrol neighborhoods for hours, reporting license plates and sightings.

ICE Watch Minneapolis has been associated with multiple incidents and arrests.

Twin Cities Ungovernables represents the more confrontational wing of the anti-ICE movement. The anarchist-leaning activist collective, based in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, describes itself on social media platforms such as Threads and Instagram as focusing on “graffiti, banner drops, protests, and other signs and steps being taken towards becoming ungovernable,” frequently pairing that message with slogans like “The city is yours, take it back,” anarchist symbols, and explicit references to direct action.

Multiple sources, including the New York Post, have reported that local ICE Watch groups recently aligned with more radical organizations, including Twin Cities Ungovernables.

The group has called on members to block vehicles, confront agents, barricade streets, and bring materials that can be set on fire, writing in one post referencing arson, “Even in the most topical forms of American mythology we have plenty of structures that need burning. It’s easy work, it ain’t nothing to us.”

A January 11 post showed a large crowd following an ICE vehicle in Minneapolis, accompanied by the message, “Welcome to the jungle mother—–rs. Wrong city. Wrong state. Wrong country. F– outta here.”

The group is not a formal organization with public membership lists but operates as a loose, anonymous collective within the anarchist milieu.

Indivisible Twin Cities is the Minnesota branch of the national Indivisible Project and has played a central role in organizing protests against ICE operations in Minneapolis.

Following the Minneapolis shooting, the group helped coordinate and promote protests nationwide, mobilizing hundreds of demonstrations across all 50 states, including Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, and Florida.

The Indivisible Project was founded in response to Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and remains one of the most prominent anti-Trump activist networks in the United States, with thousands of local groups nationwide.

Public grant records and IRS tax filings indicate that Indivisible’s 501(c)(4) advocacy arm has received between $7.6 million and $9.5 million from George Soros Open Society–affiliated organizations.

In addition to direct Open Society funding, Indivisible has received more than $3 million pass-through funding from the Tides Nexus.

The Tides network itself has received extensive funding from Open Society Foundations, including approximately $17.8 million during the 2022–2023 period alone.

Tides operates as a fiscal sponsor and pass-through entity for more than 1,400 social ventures globally.

Tides Canada Foundation has previously served as a conduit for U.S. donor funds flowing into Canadian political and advocacy efforts, with an estimated $300 million routed to Canadian environmental groups between 2000 and 2012 to oppose projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.

Tides have also funded Alliance for Global Justice, providing approximately $286,000 in 2023. Alliance for Global Justice serves as the fiscal sponsor for Samidoun.

In October 2024, the U.S. Treasury designated Samidoun a sham charity operating as an international fundraising arm for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designation mirrored by Canada, which listed Samidoun as a terrorist entity.

Samidoun leaders Charlotte Kates and Khaled Barakat have been identified as PFLP operatives. The group has raised funds for the PFLP, which participated in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.

In August 2024, Kates traveled to Iran to accept an award alongside Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Nakhaleh and publicly praised the October 7 attacks as “heroic and brave.”

Other organizations funded through the Tides network include Students for Justice in Palestine, WESPAC, the American Friends Service Committee, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and the National Lawyers Guild.

These groups have been associated with campaigns promoting boycotts of Israel, legal warfare against Israeli institutions, or public praise for terrorist organizations including Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the PFLP.

In response to these funding links, Representative Jason Smith stated in 2024 that the Tides Foundation was “at the center of antisemitic incidents” on college campuses.

He led a congressional letter to the IRS urging review and potential revocation of Tides’ tax-exempt status, citing concerns over possible material support for terrorism.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) operates extensive Migra Watch training programs designed to monitor and respond to federal immigration enforcement. The organization is primarily funded by government sources.

In fiscal year 2023, ICIRR received $77.7 million in government grants.

These trainings instruct participants on how to identify federal agents such as ICE and CBP, safely document enforcement activity, support immigrants during operations, follow whistle protocols, and use the S.A.L.U.T.E. reporting method to record ICE sightings.

In September and October 2025 alone, more than 6,700 people were trained through weekly sessions offered in multiple languages, including English and Spanish.

ICIRR-led trainings are conducted through partner organizations such as PUÑO, ONE Northside, We Can Lead Change, Indivisible Chicago Alliance, Mano a Mano Family Resource Center, and the Westside Queer Resource Center.

Self-professed Nazi war criminal George Soros continues to go free and influence American politics and society. However, part of the weapon in the war against him is to openly identify those he funds.

Both Soros and his Open Society Foundations provide funding directly or indirectly to over 200 US organizations.

Aside from WIKILEAKS, Here’s the Most Heavily Censored List since 2017. Soros ALSO financed over 50 anti-Trump protest groups and even funds Facebook’s laughable “fake news fact-checking” group.

BOTTOMLINE

Growing resistance to ICE operations, particularly involving groups funded by billionaire George Soros, the U.S. government, and ties to terrorism, has circulated widely in conservative media and political discourse as of early 2026.

These assertions often stem from reports and investigations highlighting networks of nonprofits and activist organizations opposing immigration enforcement, amid heightened deportations under the Trump administration.

Reports indicate these networks are expanding, with tactics including tip hotlines for ICE sightings and coordinated blockades, sometimes escalating to property damage or confrontations with agents bordering on insurgency, pointing to a 1,000% reported increase in attacks on ICE officers since 2024.

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) has been accused of channeling over $80 million since 2016 to groups involved in extremism or violence, including those resisting ICE.

X users are linking Soros to over 450 anti-West rallies, including those in Dearborn, Michigan, calling for America’s downfall.

Domestically, groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and Unión del Barrio are accused of foreign funding from China via Neville Singham, fueling anti-ICE riots.

