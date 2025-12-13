By Amil Imani

December 14, 2025

America’s heartland bleeds red, white, and blue, but in the shadows of Detroit’s rusting factories, a foreign army advances with calculated fury. It’s no accident.

It’s a blueprint forged in the fires of conquest: immigrate as the oppressed, multiply like a storm front, demand your caliphate’s laws, and crush the infidel culture beneath your boot.

This isn’t theory – it’s happening now, in Hamtramck and Dearborn, where minarets pierce the sky and Sharia’s shadow darkens school boards, city halls, and welfare lines.

The invaders don’t whisper; they roar through loudspeakers five times a day, calling the faithful to prayer while the rest of us fund their siege.

Picture it: a single man, Faisal, king of his street, lording over a harem of wives scattered across bought-up houses.

Each woman waddles to the welfare office, belly swollen with his seed, swearing her husband’s a ghost. The checks roll in – fatter with every birth – while he rotates his visits like a warlord on patrol. The kids?

A horde tumbling in the gutters, all his, all on the state’s dime. This isn’t folklore; it’s fraud on steroids, documented in federal busts where Muslim immigrants pocketed over $126,000 in stolen aid before the cuffs snapped shut.

Polygamy isn’t a relic here – it’s a weapon, turning American generosity into an Islamic arsenal. One wife claims single status for SNAP benefits; the others follow suit, funneling food stamps straight to family shawarma joints.

The FBI’s raided these dens before, but the floodgates stay wide open. Why? Because the elites in Washington clutch their pearls at “Islamophobia” while the block falls.

Hamtramck, that speck of a city wedged in Detroit’s gut, fell first – and it fell hard.

Once a Polish-Catholic enclave, now it’s America’s pioneer Sharia outpost, boasting the nation’s first all-Muslim city council since 2021.

They didn’t storm the barricades with swords; they voted, block by block, school board by school board. Start with the refugees: wide-eyed, grateful, slipping in under asylum claims.

Then the swell – imams preaching fire, burqas blooming like black weeds. Neighbors bolt, whites and blacks alike, whispering, “The neighborhood’s changing.”

The holdouts? They face the youth squads: random beatings in alleys, no snitches because blood ties trump kafir justice. No Muslim testifies against kin for some infidel’s sake. It’s omertà with Allah’s stamp.

By 2015, the council tipped majority Muslim. Now? Total control. They rammed through home animal sacrifices in 2023 – Eid feasts in basements, blood on the floors, all sanctified by “religious freedom.”

Sharia whispers grow louder: proclamations slamming Israel aid in 2023, laced with antisemitic venom from council seats.

Minarets blare the adhan, drowning out church bells. Schools bend halal mandates, prayer rooms, and history scrubbed of crusades’ truths. Police? Fire department?

Their badges now salute the crescent. It’s Pakistan in the Motor City – 700 years after Spain’s reconquista, the Moors are back, voting their way to victory.

Egypt, Syria, Turkey, North Africa – all Christian cradles turned to dust under this same hammer. Fourteen centuries of jihad don’t lie; they conquer.

But Hamtramck’s just the beachhead. Dearborn, Michigan’s Arab fortress, pulses with 100,000 souls, half Muslim, a demographic tsunami crashing since the 1990s.

Here, the takeover accelerates like a jihadist convoy. Arabic script slaps every storefront – English? An afterthought for the dwindling natives.

Burqas swarm the sidewalks; men in thobes herd wives like livestock. Sharia courts operate in the shadows, settling disputes with fatwas, not gavels – divorces decreed, inheritances sliced by Koranic math that shafts daughters.

Welfare fraud? It’s the lifeblood. Men with four “sisters” in separate pads claim head-of-household exemptions, raking in Medicaid for the broods while dodging child support.

One Dearborn Heights schemer got nailed in 2020 for seven counts over $500 – six figures in lies. Multiply that by blocks: it’s billions siphoned, American taxpayers bankrolling the burqa brigade.

Politics? They own it. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Dearborn’s own, spits fire against Israel from Congress, her district a pro-Hamas hive.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, elected in 2021, preaches “unity” while his streets erupt in “Death to America” chants.

November 2025 saw anti-Muslim marches clash with counter-mobs howling “Allahu Akbar,” counter-protesters shielding the faithful as bottles flew.

Tlaib? Silent on the treasonous roars. Schools? Prayer rugs unroll in Fordson High; curricula twist to glorify Ottoman empires, bury 9/11 truths. The calls to prayer?

They thunder from towers, a daily declaration: this land is ours now.

Locals seethe. It’s up to us to expose the rot: Somali-style scams in Lebanese garb, five wives per man, food stamps fueling falafel empires.

Blast the caliphate creep: “Muslims don’t assimilate – they takeover.”

As firebrands, let’s march against it – like Anthony Hudson’s 2025 rally that drew heat for “protecting from Sharia,” but the mayor’s presser just virtue-signaled unity while the faithful plot. Even state reps like Brian BeGole thunder for bans: Sharia’s poison – no foothold in Michigan.

This is no multicultural dream; it’s demographic warfare. The pattern’s ironclad: infiltrate, incubate, intimidate, dominate.

Dearborn’s not “changing” – it’s capitulating. Native sons and daughters flee to suburbs, leaving ghost towns for the faithful. But this flight is akin to surrender.

America, wake up! Slam the borders – deport the fraudsters, audit the welfare wolves, outlaw Sharia courts before they crown imams in every statehouse.

President Trump’s back; wield the hammer. ICE raids on polygamist pads, FBI sweeps on chant-leading mobs – do it now, or watch the Stars and Stripes burn in Dearborn’s streets.

The jihad’s here, block by block, vote by vote. It crushed Byzantium; it’ll devour Detroit unless we strike first.

No mercy for invaders. No quarter for conquest. America fights back – or falls.

BOTTOMLINE

Muslim immigrants are engaging in a form of non-violent “jihad” (struggle or holy war) through mass migration, demographic shifts, welfare exploitation, and political infiltration to undermine and eventually dominate American society.

It draws parallels to historical Islamic conquests and warns of an existential threat to U.S. culture and laws.

Muslim migrants are using tactics like polygamy (while claiming single status for benefits) to commit widespread welfare fraud, citing a 2025 FBI case in Detroit where a Muslim immigrant was convicted of stealing over $126,000 in aid.

Hamtramck is the first U.S. city with an all-Muslim city council (elected in 2021), which allegedly passed resolutions allowing home animal sacrifices for Eid al-Adha in 2023 and opposing U.S. aid to Israel.

Dearborn is portrayed as a hub for “shadow Sharia courts,” pro-Hamas sentiments among leaders like Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, and welfare scams.

The U.S. Muslim population is about 1.1% nationwide (around 3.45 million people). Michigan hosts nearly 250,000 Muslims, the largest per capita in the U.S.

No other U.S. cities are currently Muslim majority, though areas like parts of Minneapolis (Somali community) or New York have significant Muslim enclaves.

