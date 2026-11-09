Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
2h

Fantastic news for those who’s diabetes stems from their life style - no need to change anything anymore 😊

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