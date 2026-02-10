By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 11, 2026

In an unexpected move, White Hats have purportedly asked President Trump for a completely untarnished, unredacted copy of the Epstein files—all 6,000,000 pages, Real Raw News has learned.

According to a source in Staff Judge Advocate Major Gen. David Bligh’s GITMO offices, the general last Wednesday filed a motion requesting access to the files to conduct an independent forensic review and examine them for indicators of Deep State manipulation.

Gen. Bligh, a career officer of impeccable character who has overseen numerous Deep State tribunals, expressed concern that the documents–depositions, flight logs, photographs, witness statements, videos, and client detailing the late financier’s sex-trafficking operation—may have been tampered with by treasonous Obama and criminal Biden-era holdovers still clinging to jobs at the Department of Justice.

He flatly told President Trump he felt the chain of custody had been compromised and that the client list likely held the names of people deserving a trip to Camp Delta and a military tribunal.

“These files are the key to unlocking the full scope of elite pedophilia and blackmail networks that controlled Washington, Hollywood, and global finance for decades,” Gen. Bligh wrote to President Trump. “To be perfectly blunt, Mr. President, we don’t have full faith in the Justice Department.”

Gen. Bligh also called the Epstein files a matter of “national security.”

“Epstein didn’t operate in a vacuum. His network touched powerful institutions, including elements of the intelligence community and defense sector. If redactions were used to protect legitimate sources and methods, fine. But if they were used to shield predators who compromised our people, that needs to be corrected—by professionals who understand the stakes,” Gen. Bligh wrote.

On Friday, our source said, President Trump sent Gen. Bligh a five-word reply: “I’ll have to ask Pam,” referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi, who seems to have President Trump’s unshakable trust.

“If she’s calling the shots, doubtful we’ll see the real files, but who knows,” our source said.

