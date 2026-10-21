By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

October 21, 2026

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly reinstated its July 2025 COVID-19 vaccination recommendations, including recommending the vaccine for “off-label” use among infants and children, Maryanne Demasi, Ph.D., reported.

CDC recommends off-label COVID vaccines for healthy babies, children and young adults

According to the CDC’s updated webpage, the agency now recommends the COVID-19 shot for all adults ages 18 and older and for children ages 6 months to 17 years who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

For children not at high risk — including males ages 12-24, who have the highest risk for vaccine-associated myocarditis — the CDC recommends the vaccine based on shared clinical decision-making.

The updated recommendations conflict with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for the vaccines.

There are currently no FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and adults younger than 64.

For those younger than 65, the vaccines are only FDA-approved for those at high risk of COVID-19 illness, at various ages depending on the vaccine.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) | CBER-Regulated Biologics

On June 29, 2026, the HHS Secretary determined that circumstances no longer exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the basis of this determination, the HHS declaration authorizing emergency use of drug and biological products for COVID-19 will be terminated, effective June 29, 2027.

On the effective date of this termination, the COVID-19 emergency use authorizations (EUA) for drug and biological products currently listed on this webpage will no longer be in effect. https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2026-13374/emergency-use-authorization-declaration-drug-and-biological-products-during-the-covid-19-pandemic

The CDC acknowledges that use of the vaccine in that age group would be an “off-label” use.

Latest changes may be tied to a court order in ongoing lawsuit

In May 2025, the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the CDC would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children 6 months and older and healthy pregnant women.

In September 2025, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) made the changes official when members voted that for people ages 6 months to 64 years, COVID-19 vaccination should be based on “individual-based decision-making.”

However, a court-ordered stay in March 2026 froze those recommendations.

To comply with that order, the CDC is now reverting to its early 2025 recommendations.

The court-ordered stay, issued by U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy, stemmed from an ongoing lawsuit filed in July 2025 by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and several other medical groups.

The groups sued Kennedy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women.

They amended their lawsuit several times in response to new HHS and CDC policies and recommendations.

The U.S. Department of Justice is appealing Murphy’s ruling on behalf of Kennedy and HHS.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Oct. 6 before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit.

Judge Pauses Pediatricians’ Lawsuit Over Kennedy’s Vaccine Changes as Families Await October 6 Appeals Court Argument

‘These vaccines should be off the market’

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) also moved to intervene in the case to halt the enforcement of the stay.

“CHD’s position is that these vaccines should be off the market,” CHD CEO Mary Holland said today.

Attorney Rick Jaffe, who represents CHD in its challenge to the stay, said the changes effectively reinstate the COVID-19 vaccine recommendations that existed before President Donald Trump took office.

“It seems pretty clear to me that the infectious disease mafioso both inside and outside of the government want to de facto make the COVID shot an ongoing routine shot for all Americans.”

He said the latest update “has no operative legal effect in the short term,” because Murphy already stayed changes to the old schedule pending the end of the AAP litigation.

When oral arguments are heard in October, Jaffe said, “I think there is a very good chance that the case will be dismissed on standing — in other words, the AAP has no legal right to sue. If that happens, then the current but suspended ACIP committee members can meet, and they can get back to work.”

However, he added, if the case is dismissed, now that the CDC has formally reverted to the former recommendations, recovering the 2026 changes Kennedy made, “might be the next battle between the Secretary Kennedy and the new CDC director.”

Risks of COVID vaccines for kids backed by multiple studies

In a July 2025 memo approving some uses of Spikevax, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of the Center Director (OCD) said:

“Is there substantial certainty of a net clinical benefit (benefits outweigh harms) to vaccinating healthy children with this mRNA vaccine? CBER OCDs answer is, at the present time, with best available information, no.”

That means Murphy’s order and CDC’s current recommendations directly contradict FDA’s conclusions on at least one of the mRNA vaccines.

CBER Director Vinay Prasad, who wrote the memo, noted that COVID-19 severe disease, hospitalization and death are “extremely low” among children and even lower among healthy children.

He also noted that no randomized controlled study showed that the mRNA vaccine could produce a reduction in severe COVID-19, hospitalization, ICU stays, or death in children.

Observational studies making that claim have methodological limitations, he noted.

Multiple studies have backed these claims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As early as 2020, a Johns Hopkins study of 48,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 showed a zero mortality rate in children younger than 18 without comorbidities.

Johns Hopkins Study Found Zero COVID Deaths Among Healthy Kids

A comparable study published a year later in Nature made a similar finding.

In September 2025, the FDA reported child deaths that were linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Multiple studies have linked COVID-19 vaccines to health risks in children.

Here are just a few:

READ MORE:

Health Secretary RFK Jr. Fires Entire Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Advisory Panel in Stunning “Clean Sweep”

CDC vaccine panel votes to change COVID-19 vaccine guidance

More Than 1 Million COVID Vaccine Injuries, Nearly 27,000 Deaths Reported to VAERS, CDC Data Show

‘Expect Fireworks’: CDC Launches Official Investigation into COVID Vaccine Deaths

GOOD NEWS: Health Secretary RFK Jr. to End COVID Vaccine Recommendations for Children, Teens, and Pregnant Women

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield says mRNA COVID-19 Shots Should Be Pulled from Market

BOTTOMLINE

The CDC’s current 2026–2027 guidance still includes recommendations (via shared clinical decision-making for most children) for COVID-19 vaccines in infants and young kids, even as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and others pursue a lawsuit challenging earlier HHS/CDC policy shifts under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Moderna’s Spikevax is the primary option authorized/approved for the youngest ages (with labeling focused on high-risk conditions in some cases); some uses under CDC guidance can be off-label relative to strict FDA indications.

CDC has also opened ordering for these vaccines through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

This is narrower than pre-2025 universal recommendations but still affirmatively includes the vaccines for young children under the shared-decision framework rather than removing them entirely.

In October 2026 policy statements and technical reports, the AAP recommended the 2026–2027 COVID-19 vaccine for all infants and children 6–23 months of age without contraindications (citing elevated hospitalization rates in this group, in some data comparable to adults 65–74).

In American Academy of Pediatrics et al. v. Kennedy (U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts), the AAP and other medical groups challenged Kennedy’s May 2025 directive narrowing COVID-19 recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women, the firing and replacement of ACIP members, and the January 2026 overhaul that reduced the number of routinely recommended childhood vaccines (from roughly 17 to 11, shifting several—including COVID-19—to shared decision-making or high-risk categories).

In short, CDC guidance continues to address COVID vaccines for infants and young children (primarily via shared decision-making for non-immunocompromised kids) against the backdrop of this active litigation and the court-ordered pause on some of the administration’s more expansive schedule changes.

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