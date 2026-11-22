By Laurie Fickman, University of Houston

November 22, 2026

A biomedical engineer at the University of Houston has developed an injectable peptide hydrogel—about the consistency of hand sanitizer—that stimulates new blood vessel growth while providing structural support for healing tissue.

The discovery, published in Science Advances by Vivek Kumar, associate professor of biomedical engineering at UH, and colleagues, offers a customizable blueprint for regenerative medicine.

Rebuilding damaged human tissue requires a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients, yet engineering functional networks of tiny blood vessels remains one of the grandest challenges in regenerative medicine.

Rising to meet the challenge, Kumar is investigating whether the gel can help regenerate heart tissue damaged by a heart attack and regenerate dental pulp, potentially offering an alternative approach to root canal treatment.

The injectable material is made from peptides—short chains of amino acids designed by scientists—that assemble into a gel.

One provides the signal that encourages blood-vessel growth, while the other gives the gel strength and structure.

Scientists have explored growth factors, genes, RNA and stem cells to encourage blood vessel growth.

But these approaches face challenges, including keeping therapeutic signals where they are needed and preventing them from breaking down, requiring complicated treatments.

“The approach, known as therapeutic angiogenesis, is designed to encourage the growth of new blood vessels to improve blood flow to damaged tissue, and it remains one of the grand challenges in regenerative medicine,” said Kumar.

“Growing a healthy network of tiny blood vessels is essential for restoring blood flow to damaged tissue, helping engineered tissue survive after implantation and healing chronic wounds.”

Despite decades of effort, scientists have yet to develop a ready-made treatment that can reliably rebuild the tiny blood-vessel networks that supply tissue.

Kumar’s research team had previously developed SLan, a peptide that mimics a natural protein that tells cells involved in blood-vessel formation to grow.

And while it could promote blood-vessel growth, it wasn’t strong enough to be long lasting.

Then Kumar added a peptide called K1 that provides strength, mixed it together with SLan and combined the two into a hydrogel.

“We figured out how to make the material stronger without interfering with the signal that tells blood vessels to grow,” said Kumar.

“We created something that can be injected directly into damaged tissue and stay there long enough to encourage blood-vessel growth.”

Beyond the hydrogel itself, Kumar sees the findings as a foundation for developing other materials for tissue repair.

“We have identified design principles that could serve as a blueprint for creating other materials that guide cells to repair and regenerate damaged tissue,” said Kumar.

BOTTOMLINE

University of Houston researchers (led by Vivek Kumar) have developed an injectable peptide hydrogel that promotes new blood vessel growth while providing structural support for tissue healing.⁠

Published in Science Advances as “Programming angiogenesis with tunable assemblies of multifunctional peptides,” the work addresses a core challenge in regenerative medicine: rebuilding functional microvascular networks to supply oxygen and nutrients to damaged tissue.⁠

Potential applications

Primary focus: regenerating dental pulp (supported by a $3 million NIDCR grant), which could offer alternatives related to root canal treatment.

Also under investigation for heart tissue repair after myocardial infarction and for improving bonding of dental/orthopedic implants with surrounding tissue.

Broader design principles are presented as a blueprint for other customizable materials that guide cell-mediated tissue repair.⁠

The approach is still preclinical. It aims to overcome limitations of earlier therapeutic angiogenesis strategies (growth factors, genes, RNA, or stem cells), which often struggle with localization, stability, and controlled delivery.

Related peptide hydrogel work by the same group has explored related applications such as supporting stem-cell delivery post-infarction.

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