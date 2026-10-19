By Morgan Phillips

October 19, 2026

New details of President Donald Trump’s multibillion-dollar deal with a defense tech giant reveal that the U.S. government will own 40% of the firm holding its new submarine shipyard without controlling it.

But first, Anduril must prove it can build Navy-certified components before competing for future production work, a U.S. official told Fox News Digital.

The government will use authorities under the Defense Production Act and the Pentagon’s Industrial Base Fund to acquire its stake in a newly formed company holding the Arsenal-2 shipyard in Baltimore, Maryland.

The official described it as a “minority, non-control” investment designed to secure “tangible ownership and long-term value for American taxpayers.”

Fox News Digital has asked the Department of War for the dollar value of the investment.

The Navy’s up-to-$2.9 billion agreement is not a guarantee of future submarine production work for Anduril.

The money will flow through General Dynamics Electric Boat, the Navy’s lead Virginia-class submarine builder, and calls for Anduril to fabricate and qualify four test components.

Anduril is separately committing $3.7 billion of its own capital to the project.

Anduril is not guaranteed future production work.

Instead, Electric Boat will set the specifications and oversee testing, qualification and Navy certification.

If Anduril meets those milestones, it will have “the opportunity, but not the entitlement, to compete for future production work,” the official said.

“The ultimate proof of our commitment to ensuring the shipyard’s enduring success: American taxpayers will receive a 40 percent stake in the new shipyard,” President Trump said Tuesday at Sparrows Point shipyard. “We get 40 percent.”

STARTUPS BRING INNOVATION TO DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE

The size of the stake stands out even as the Trump administration has increasingly taken direct government interests in companies and projects it considers critical to national security.

The administration has struck equity arrangements involving chipmaker Intel, rare earths producer MP Materials and other strategic industries.

The arrangement is part of a broader $6.6 billion effort to expand production of Virginia-class attack submarines as the U.S. struggles to keep pace with China’s vast shipbuilding capacities and the Navy falls behind on its production goal.

Anduril is committing $3.7 billion of its own capital to build the facility and manufacturing capacity, while the Navy could spend up to $2.9 billion purchasing what it produces.

The project is aimed at closing a persistent U.S. submarine production shortfall as China rapidly expands its naval and shipbuilding capacity.

American shipyards are delivering roughly 1.3 Virginia-class attack submarines a year, short of the Navy’s goal of two, which it does not expect to reach until around 2032.

Once fully operational, Arsenal-2 is expected to add about 9 million labor hours annually to the submarine industrial base, increasing Virginia-class production capacity by roughly 15%, an administration official told reporters on a call before President Trump’s remarks.

LARGEST-EVER US STEEL PLANT IS COMING TO A KEY RED STATE AS PRESIDENT TRUMP UNVEILS $15B INVESTMENT

An industry official on the call emphasized that Anduril would finance the new production capacity itself while the government paid for the resulting output.

“I wouldn’t say that the government’s paying us back. We feel the government [is] buying the results of what we’re able to produce,” the industry official said.

The 40% government stake was not disclosed on the call, which included questions from reporters about how the project would be financed.

The submarine crunch is part of a broader shipbuilding gap with China, whose vast commercial maritime industry also supports its rapidly expanding navy.

China now accounts for more than half of global commercial shipbuilding output, while the U.S. accounts for only a fraction of 1%, giving Beijing an enormous industrial base that can also support military ship construction.

Anduril plans to begin with critical components including torpedo tubes, which a senior administration official described as a current “gating component” slowing Virginia-class production.

The company eventually plans to manufacture larger modules and sections of submarines at Arsenal-2.

The more than 2 million-square-foot facility is expected to create 3,100 direct jobs and roughly 11,000 indirect jobs nationwide, with operations slated to begin around 2030.

READ MORE:

DON’S DEAL - Reaper drones, Patriot missiles, and F-35 fighter jets…what is set to be in President Trump’s $142 Billion Saudi arms deal war chest

US Air Force Buys New Generation of Drones Made to Strike Deep into Enemy Territory

Why the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-Class Is the Best Submarine on Earth

The US Navy is Putting Nuclear-Tipped Cruise Missiles Back on its Submarines for the First Time since the Cold War — a Weapon Retired Decades Ago

War, Energy Departments Team Up to Advance Future of Nuclear Power, Military Base Energy Security

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump announced that the U.S. government (on behalf of American taxpayers) would take a 40% minority stake in the new Arsenal-2 shipyard project in Maryland as part of a roughly $6.6 billion effort with defense tech firm Anduril Industries to expand Virginia-class submarine production.

Anduril is committing about $3.7 billion of its own capital to build a more than 2-million-square-foot “software-defined” shipyard at Tradepoint Atlantic (the former Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point near Baltimore).

The US Navy is providing up to $2.9 billion under a contract for components, with payments tied to demonstrated production outcomes and flowing through General Dynamics Electric Boat (the lead Virginia-class builder).

The combined figure is cited as $6.6 billion.

The facility is intended to produce critical Virginia-class attack submarine parts, starting with bottlenecks such as torpedo tubes, then scaling to larger modules, sections, bows, and sterns.

Operations are targeted around 2030. It is expected to create about 3,100 direct jobs and roughly 11,000 indirect jobs, add about 9 million labor hours annually, and boost Virginia-class production capacity by roughly 15%.

This addresses a shortfall (current U.S. output is about 1.3 Virginia-class boats per year versus a goal of two) amid competition with China’s much larger shipbuilding capacity.

This fits a broader Trump administration pattern of taking equity positions in strategic industries (examples cited include Intel and rare-earths producer MP Materials).

Anduril is primarily known for AI, autonomy, and unmanned systems and is expanding into more traditional manufacturing.

The arrangement has drawn attention because 1789 Capital (a venture firm in which Donald Trump Jr. is a partner) has invested in Anduril.

In short, the deal pairs major private capital and a production-linked Navy contract with a government minority equity stake in the shipyard entity itself, aimed at expanding U.S. submarine industrial capacity.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.