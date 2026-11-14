By Bethan Moss

November 14, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has vowed to cut off Iran from all directions by imposing a land blockade along its borders to starve the regime of cash and weapons.

After the US naval blockade choked off Iranian exports through the Strait of Hormuz, long lines of lorries have built up at the country’s frontiers with Pakistan and Turkey.

‘TURN AROUND’: Moment US sailors turn back tanker that tries to break Strait of Hormuz blockade as they warn ‘prepare to be boarded’

The dramatic enforcement came within hours of the operation beginning. US destroyer intercepted two tankers leaving Iran. U.S. Central Command

US CENTCOM said its forces were working ‘around the clock keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial shipping’. Alamy

US CENTCOM said its forces were working “around the clock keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial shipping” while stopping oil from Iranian ports being sold to the world to fund Tehran’s regime.

And now the US president is deploying intelligence to stop Iran smuggling weapons and sanctioned goods in and out of the country, which are used to fund and arm the IRGC.

Task Force Iron Gate is set to crack down on Iranian imports and exports that have been redirected to the country’s land borders.

Iran’s 565-mile frontier with Pakistan and its 572-mile border with Afghanistan are particularly notorious for smuggling.

A tiny force in Tampa, Florida will oversee the huge effort to completely cut off the country.

Just 20 people in the crack team will work with US intelligence agencies “on preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue streams across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea”.

Task Force Iron Gate, made up of military and civilian personnel will sniff out and stop the “movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran’s land borders”.

It will also tackle the regime’s smuggling of goods and weapons through the Caspian Sea at Iran’s northern border.

US CENTCOM has vowed to cut off Iran from all directions by imposing a land blockade along its borders. AFP

President Donald Trump has insisted ‘we have total control’ after unleashing fresh missile strikes on Iran. AP

CENTCOM boss Admiral Brad Cooper said the land operation “reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea”.

He said it would “constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and replenish their military”.

The idea to block off land borders was originally floated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Telegraph.

Sources told the paper the task force would likely work with local partners to uncover sanction-busting by Iran.

Iran’s propaganda agencies have slammed the plan.

Its semi-official Mehr news agency said: “After the failure of the military campaign, the US imposed a naval blockade on Iran with the aim of forcing Tehran to surrender.

“Now, after the failure of the naval blockade, it is in a futile move, trying to increase pressure on Tehran through land restrictions.”

It comes as President Trump this weekend insisted he had “total control” after unleashing fresh missile strikes on Iran.

WAR BLITZ: President Trump launches new strikes on Iran & vows ‘we have total control’ after US issues $20m for info on Tehran’s nuke program

US forces battered an Iranian air defense site on Friday in the first military raid since the midterm elections.

The strikes came just hours after Washington offered a bumper $20 million reward for information on Tehran’s nuclear secrets.

President Trump brushed the Iranian assault off as “minor”.

He said: “They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five.”

President Trump also furiously denied the US is locked in an all-out conflict in the Middle East, insisting: “It’s not a war.”

READ MORE:

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President Trump’s Blockade Has Choked Off 95% of the Tanker Traffic Around Iran — and Tehran Is Feeling It

President Trump’s Blockade Has Choked Off 95% of the Tanker Traffic Around Iran — and Tehran Is Feeling It

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Task Force Iron Gate is a small coordination unit (~20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida) intended to support broader U.S. efforts to monitor, detect, and disrupt the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illicit revenue across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

It is not a traditional physical land blockade involving U.S. troops sealing borders.

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper directed its creation to complement the existing U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports (Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and related waters).

CENTCOM states the naval effort has prevented more than $25 billion in Iranian crude oil exports in recent months, with continued enforcement against ships entering or leaving Iranian ports (humanitarian aid generally excepted).

The unit focuses on gaps the naval blockade cannot reach: overland routes with Iran’s seven land neighbors (including Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Central Asian states) and Caspian Sea traffic (shared with Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan).

On Truth Social around November 8, President Trump stated: “Task Force Iron Gate is in full force and effect in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Coupled with history’s greatest Naval Blockade, very little gets into, or out of, Iran!”

The naval restrictions (sometimes called a blockade or “oil freeze” in reporting) form the core economic pressure; Iron Gate extends the targeting to remaining land and Caspian channels.

In short, the “Iron Gate” operation is a real but limited coordination effort to tighten pressure on Iran’s remaining overland and Caspian supply/revenue routes after the naval blockade’s impact on oil exports.

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