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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

Fuck Israel and Fuck every Jew.

We should burn everyday a Synagogue and a Freemason Lodge for their impunity and arrogance.

Make them pay for this war and never let them regain their strength.

Let them bled for their Arrogance.

Nobody wants war but these Jews.

Make them pay... with blood.

Antisemitism is a Human right.

And if these Jews think they can make their own fucking prophecy come true... so be it.

Hunt them down and erase them from History.

What must be done must be done.

They started this war... time to finish them off... bring the war to them!!!

Why Every Day a Synagogue must burn...

And every Jew within it

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/why-every-day-a-synagogue-must-burn

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