By John A. Lucas

November 4, 2025

Trump derangement syndrome and its variant, Hegseth derangement syndrome (HDS), continue to infect an undetermined number of victims in the military.

Like the original affliction, this new strain is a debilitating malady that deprives the aggrieved victim of the ability to think and act rationally.

Like the sufferers of TDS who warn the country that President Trump is politicizing the justice system by investigating and prosecuting those who have opposed him, the HDS symptoms can include a total lack of self-awareness that it is their own actions that are the problem.

It leads the sufferers into behavior that, had they not lost their wits, they would recognize as highly improper, even destructive.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Credit: Getty Images

The generals’ bellyache, publicly but anonymously.

The latest manifestation of HDS is documented by The Washington Times in “‘He lost us’: Generals, senior officers say trust in Hegseth has evaporated.”

Secretary’s critics worry Pentagon at risk of enduring damage amid firings, resignations and early retirements of high-ranking staff.

In it, The Times serves as a vehicle for anonymous generals and other “senior officers” to lambast and denigrate Secretary of War Pete Hegseth following his October speech at Quantico. The lede sets the tone:

Let’s take a look at some of the attacks that the generals and other senior officers make. The “current general” quoted in the article’s title anoints himself to speak for all the generals in the military: “If he ever had us, he lost us.”

Huh? “IF he ever had us ….”? Translation: “We probably never supported him, but now we sure don’t.”

The informants lament the “unprecedented chaos” in the Pentagon evidenced by a “level of turnover among high-ranking officers … not seen in recent history.”

The complainers grouse that Secretary Hegseth has a “seeming obsession with reversing the woke military policies of past administrations.”

They describe him as “viewing the job through the lens of a junior officer, which has often led him to fixate on issues that otherwise could be left to the services or lower-ranking officials.”

He is engaged in “grandstanding,” “theater,” and as a “current senior officer” wants everyone to know, “mainly what I see for him are not serious things. It’s internal politics and drama. That’s mostly what I see.”

According to another anonymous “current senior officer,” all this shows that the Secretary is presiding over the “opposite of a meritocracy.”

Mr. Secretary, don’t you dare lecture us about problems that we failed to correct.

One of the complainers’ principal criticisms is that Secretary Hegseth has what one of them labeled “the mentality of a midgrade officer” who lectured the generals about “fitness, grooming standards and other issues that typically don’t reach the desk of the defense secretary.”

One “current army general” felt compelled to be quoted about the lax grooming standards by saying that it’s “not about f--- haircuts.”

Lax fitness and grooming standards. Could he be talking about this guy?

The anonymous generals and other unnamed “senior officers” are like the proverbial prodigal son who killed his parents and then pleaded for mercy because he was an orphan. They are the authors of that which they now complain.

They are correct that such matters ordinarily are not addressed at the Secretary’s level.

But Hegseth was compelled to address them because many of these things, such as grooming and physical fitness standards, have not been adequately addressed at lower levels.

Some say that the problem has reached endemic levels in some units.

Rank insubordination from a coterie of cowards

The anonymous generals who trash the Secretary of War reveal their hearts by engaging in rank insubordination while hiding their identities.

The Washington Times says it was because “of their concern that they would be fired for providing their honest assessments.”

No, their anonymity is a reflection of their cowardice, not their commitment to truth.

If a serving officer disagrees with an order or policy, he has two courses of action:

He may express his disagreements privately to his commander or superior officer and then diligently obey if his senior disagrees. Or, he can resign if he believes that it is critical for the public to hear his views.

Then he can voice his criticisms publicly. But not before.

These senior officers’ failure to follow either acceptable option violates fundamental principles of military leadership.

Officers and NCOs are routinely given orders or required to implement policies that that they may question. But once their dissenting views have been heard, their duty is to pass on and implement the order as if it were their own.

That is fundamental to military leadership.

For example, if a company commander disagreed with his battalion commander’s attack plan and his objections are overruled, try to imagine the effect on ‘good order and discipline’ if he were to tell his subordinates, ‘Well, I disagree with the order to conduct this attack at night, but the colonel is making us do it.

He’s bucking for a star so it’s all about him.’ Not only would this make the attack more likely to fail, but it would assure his relief from command if his colonel found out what he said.

In this case, the Secretary has publicly announced his and the Administration’s positions. The complainers apparently disagree with many.

But now that the Secretary has made these positions public, all these officers have a straightforward duty: Keep their disagreement to themselves until they retire.

They violate that duty when they grouse to the media about their superior officer.

Are these generals and senior officers courting a felony?

By criticizing the Secretary’s policies publicly and casting aspersions on his fitness for the office he holds, these officers are flaunting both fundamental leadership principles and long-established military tradition, while simultaneously displaying their unfitness to serve.

But their conduct also may be a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Violations of either Article are punishable by up to a year in prison, dismissal from the service, and forfeiture of all pay and allowances.

The generals’ comments for publication by The Washington Times are not just improper criticisms of policy decisions.

Many also are personalized attacks on the Secretary and appear to cross the line into the circle of “contemptuous words.”

Readers can decide whether any of these comments by generals and other senior officers either constitute “contemptuous words” directed against the Secretary or whether they are prejudicial to “good order and discipline:”

The Secretary has options

The Secretary has a number of options if the rebellious officers can be identified.

One is to issue letters of reprimand, which would trigger a grade determination board to decide whether they should be retired at their current rank or at a lower rank.

Another is to convene an Article 32 investigation to determine if they should be referred for trial by general court-martial.

A third is to offer them non-judicial punishment under Article 15, which they could refuse if they preferred to be tried by court martial.

If a junior officer serving under any of these complaining senior officers had complained to a newspaper that their commanding general was “doing deep damage to the military,” had “the mentality of a midgrade officer,” and was engaged in “grandstanding,” “theatrics,” and “drama,” that officer would be relieved, court martialed and likely cashiered from the military with head-spinning speed.

But these same senior officers, who would not tolerate such conduct for an instant if it were directed against them, feel free to trash the Secretary of War and escape the consequences.

Should not they be judged by the same standards? What a bunch of hypocrites.

READ MORE:

Department of War to Purge Military of Treasonous Servicemen Celebrating Kirk’s Death

Department of War (DOW) Suspends Army Colonel Scott Stephens for Saying Charlie Kirk Deserved to be Assassinated

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth summons hundreds of Admirals and Generals to a rare, urgent meeting in Virginia: Confusion sweeps through ranks

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to Top Military Brass: No More Dudes in Dresses

BOTTOMLINE

The dispute stems from a Washington Times article about anonymous criticisms from senior U.S. military officers directed at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth published on October 20, 2025, titled “’He lost us’: Generals, senior officers say trust in Hegseth has evaporated.”

Hegseth has focused on reforming what he calls “woke” policies in the military. He criticized “fat generals and admirals,” emphasized a “warrior ethos,” and urged dissenters to step down.

The officers alleged that Hegseth’s approach has caused “unprecedented chaos,” including firings or early retirements of over a dozen senior leaders (e.g., Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin retiring mid-term, now GITMO detainee Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. C.Q. Brown and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti removed in February).

READ MORE:

Delta Force Captures Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown for TREASON

President Trump fires a top U.S. Military Official to NATO

JAG Arrests Navy Boss for Treason

BREAKING: Greenland Space Force Commander Relieved of Command After Sending Email Undermining President Trump

The response argues that the anonymous officers’ public criticisms constitute “rank insubordination” and potential violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), specifically Article 88 and Article 134.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.