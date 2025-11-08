Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Constance's avatar
Constance
2h

Thank you for this. We lost my DIL’s mother to pancreatic cancer almost 15 years ago. My DIL was in another state and high risk pregnancy. At 6 weeks she was given permission to go to San Antonio to say goodbye with my granddaughter. She arrived and placed the baby’s feet in her mother’s hands. Soon after her mother passed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture