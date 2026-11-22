By Sally Abou Aljoud & Wafaa Shurafa

November 22, 2026

Iran unveiled a new missile launcher at an underground facility, touting what it says is its continued capability to strike if the war with the United States accelerates once more.

Iranian state television aired footage from an underground missile facility where the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard unveiled a new launcher it said was capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles.

The launchers appear to be an advance over a dual launcher that Iran previously used that fired two solid-fuel missiles at a time.

Liquid fuel is more efficient and gives operators some capability to adjust the missiles’ speed and trajectory.

The Fars news agency posted a video on X of IRGC commanders visiting what it described as an “underground missile city.”

The location of the missile site was not revealed, but the broadcast aimed to tout Iran’s missile capabilities and counter past US claims to have destroyed the missile programme, amid fears that the war with the US could heat up once again.

During the unveiling of the launchers, Brig Gen Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Guard’s Aerospace Force, boasted that Iran’s “capabilities have expanded significantly,” adding, “We have integrated ‘surprises’ and highly effective assets into our combat structure.”

At least three oil tankers were attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in what appeared to be the latest Iranian strikes on shipping through the strategic chokepoint.

The British military’s maritime security canter said in online postings that two tankers were struck separately by projectiles early Saturday while exiting the Persian Gulf through the strait.

One was hit in the stern, the other in the engine room, and there were no reports of casualties, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported.

There was no immediate comment from Iran on the center’s report.

The Iranian Navy said in a statement carried in state media that a tanker hit a naval mine east of the strait before noon and caught fire.

State media also said the military carried out its most “intense and varied” operations yet in the strait overnight to stop vessels, aimed at foiling the US military’s efforts to escort shipping through the narrows.

Iranian forces have been attacking shipping through the strait in a campaign aimed at hiking global energy prices to pressure the United States, which has imposed a crippling blockade on Iranian ports.

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BOTTOMLINE

Iranian state media aired footage of an underground “missile city” featuring a new dual launcher said to be capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles at once.

The footage, released via state television and outlets such as Fars and Tasnim (IRGC-affiliated), shows IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi and other commanders touring the undisclosed facility.

Mousavi stated that Iran’s “capabilities have expanded significantly” and that the force had “integrated ‘surprises’ and highly effective assets into our combat structure.”

IRGC commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi, during a related visit, said, “What happens to the enemy is just the beginning.”

This display follows an earlier November 10, 2026, unveiling of an underground missile complex (also called a “missile city”) inspected by Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi and Mousavi.

That footage showed rows of ballistic and cruise missiles (including systems identified by observers as Fattah-1 and Kheibar Shekan variants, some with maneuvering re-entry vehicles), mobile launchers, and storage.

\Iran has claimed to have shifted missile and drone production underground into such hardened sites to continue operations under attack.⁠

The releases come against the backdrop of ongoing US-Iran conflict, prior US claims of degrading Iran’s missile program, recent strikes on shipping in or near the Strait of Hormuz (including oil tankers), and Iranian efforts to signal retained strike capacity (Western estimates have cited remaining stocks in the low thousands and reduced but ongoing production rates).

Location of the featured site was not disclosed.⁠

Such footage is typically selective and does not fully reveal vulnerabilities (e.g., entrances, logistics, or production scale), but it aligns with Iran’s public messaging about resilient underground infrastructure.

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