By Newsmax Wires

October 25, 2026

U.S. intelligence has warned that Iran has significantly escalated efforts to assassinate American diplomats and government officials overseas, with some plots reaching advanced stages, according to a memo obtained by Axios.

The warning, contained in a Friday memorandum to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comes as the Trump administration has reduced staff at several American embassies across the Middle East amid fears of Iranian retaliation and a possible resumption of major U.S. military operations against Tehran.

The one-page, unclassified memo from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton says intelligence agencies have identified a substantial increase in Iranian efforts to target U.S. personnel in the Middle East and elsewhere, Axios reported.

Clayton warned that intelligence about the assassination plots must be shared more broadly with American personnel who could be in danger, including those who are not currently authorized to receive the information.

He offered to declassify of as much of the intelligence as possible to allow the State Department to distribute the warnings more widely.

The memo does not identify specific assassination targets, countries outside the Middle East where attacks might occur or details of the suspected plots.

It says senior State Department officials have already received the underlying intelligence.

The growing threat has prompted the State Department to reduce personnel at several diplomatic missions.

Earlier this week, the department ordered family members and nonessential personnel to leave the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh and American consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, the department also ordered reductions in diplomatic and government personnel at embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan, according to a U.S. official cited by Axios. CNN first reported the additional staffing reductions.

“We decided that due to the threat of Houthi attacks and Iranian terror plots we need to reduce our footprint and keep only essential staff,” the official told Axios.

American officials are also concerned that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could expand their attacks beyond Saudi Arabia to other countries in the region, further threatening U.S. personnel and facilities.

The security warnings come amid renewed uncertainty over whether President Donald Trump will order another round of military strikes against Iran as efforts to negotiate an end to the war remain stalled.

Speaking at a rally in Florida on Friday, President Trump suggested Tehran could face another American military operation unless its leaders agree to a deal.

“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or [the Iranians] will agree [to a deal],” President Trump said.

“If they’re smart, they will just say, Let’s get down to business, but I doubt they will do that because perhaps they’re not smart.”

Earlier this month, Trump administration officials held high-level discussions about the possibility of resuming major combat operations against Iran, Axios previously reported.

President Trump has continued to threaten additional military action if Tehran refuses to reach an agreement, although he has also expressed hope that negotiations could produce a settlement.

The United States and Iran held talks during the United Nations General Assembly in September, but the two sides have remained divided over the terms of an agreement to end the conflict.

The latest intelligence warning underscores the growing danger to American personnel overseas as Washington weighs its next move against Iran and Tehran faces the prospect of renewed U.S. and Israeli military operations.

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. intelligence has warned that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target American personnel, with lethal assassination plots reaching “advanced stages” in the Middle East and certain other countries.

This comes from an unclassified one-page memo dated October 23, 2026, from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio (with a copy to CIA Director John Ratcliffe).

This warning occurs against the backdrop of the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran that began in late February 2026 (with major coordinated strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other Iranian leaders).

Fighting has continued intermittently, involving a U.S. naval blockade, disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, Houthi activity, and stalled diplomacy.

President Trump has publicly discussed the possibility of further U.S. operations (referencing something like “another little Operation Epic Fury”) or a deal, while noting he doubts Iran will choose the latter.

Iran has a documented history of plotting attacks and assassinations targeting U.S. officials and others abroad (often linked to retaliation for the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani), with multiple prior plots disrupted by U.S. authorities.

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