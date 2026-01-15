By Georgie English | Nick Parker | Claudia Lee | Harvey Geh

January 15, 2026

IRANIAN protester Erfan Soltani will not be executed, Tehran has confirmed after President Donald Trump threatened military action against the Ayatollah’s teetering regime.

The 26-year-old freedom fighter was feared to be among the first of many hanged by the mullahs when he was arrested and charged with “collusion” six days ago.

Erfan Soltani, 26, will not be executed, Tehran confirmed. Hengaw Organization for Human Rights

Tensions in Tehran are reaching boiling point with protests against the Iranian regime continuing. AP

President Trump said he hopes Iranian claims that no executions have taken place are true. AP

It comes after the US president claimed that “very important sources on the other side” had told him Iran would not be executing those found guilty of protesting as violent riots erupted across the country.

Gruesome public sentences were due to begin on Wednesday to deter further unrest – by stringing up those convicted from cranes on the back of trucks.

Claiming that Tehran would not be executing any prisoners, President Trump said: “They’ve said the killing has stopped and the executions won’t take place – there were supposed to be a lot of executions today and that the executions won’t take place – and we’re going to find out.”

Asked if the US could launch military action, the Don added:

“We’re going to watch it and see what the process is.”

It comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Fox News on Wednesday there would be “no hanging today or tomorrow”.

He accused “external elements” of provoking protesters and riling up the US president, before claiming without evidence that only “hundreds” of demonstrators had been killed.

President Trump has informed his national security team that he wants any US action in Iran to be “swift and decisive”, NBC News reported.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei closed the country’s airspace amid a tense wait to see if the US would launch strikes.

Germany‘s Lufthansa on Wednesday said its flights would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace “until further notice” after President Trump’s rhetoric towards Iran.

One Western military official said also on Wednesday: “All the signals are that a US attack is imminent.”

But, they added, “that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes”.

The Norwegian Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported Soltani was in the Qezel Hesar Prison – previously stating the “likelihood of his execution within hours is very high”.

But his scheduled death on Wednesday has now been postponed, his relatives said.

Earlier, Iran told President Trump no executions had taken place, in a desperate bid to avoid US strikes.

At the White House President Trump said: “We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping and it’s stopped, and there’s no plan for executions.”

The president did not rule out potential US military action, saying “we are going to watch what the process is”.

The British embassy in Tehran has been temporarily closed less than 24 hours after the US urged its citizens to leave.

A Government spokesperson said: “We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”

American and British military personnel have begun withdrawing from key military bases across the Middle East as tensions escalate.

A US official said troops were pulled out as a precautionary measure amid rising fears US bases will be targeted if President Trump decides to strike Iran.

American, European and Israeli sources said preparations for military strikes were under way last night – and could come within hours after President Trump vowed: “Help is on the way”.

The RAF’s operational headquarters in the Middle East is at Al Udeid, hosting around 80-100 permanent UK personnel.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi claimed there would be ‘no hanging today or tomorrow’. Reuters

Supporters of the Iranian regime have publicly threatened to assassinate Donald Trump by saying ‘this time it will not miss’ alongside a picture of the president being shot. X

It also houses the headquarters for Britain’s No. 83 Expeditionary Air Group, of around 1,000 personnel across the Middle East region.

Tensions in Tehran are rapidly escalating with Iran looking set to execute protesters.

Iran’s top judge hinted at fast trials and executions for those who had been detained in nationwide protests against the regime.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, hinted at fast trials and executions for those detained in protests against the regime despite a warning from Trump that he would retaliate with very strong action.

A human rights group says that at least 3,428 have been killed in the regime’s crackdown on demonstrators.

But horrified protesters told The Sun they fear the slaughter figure could top 20,000 after heavy machine guns blasted into crowds leaving morgues piled with bodies.

Meanwhile the US embassy in Saudi Arabia told its staff to act with caution and avoid military installations.

Iran’s regime and its supporters appear to be trying all they can to rile up the US in a test to Trump’s resolve.

Iranian state TV goaded Trump by airing images of the 2024 assassination attempt when a bullet grazed his ear alongside the message: “This time, the bullet won’t miss.”

Chants of “death to America!” were also heard at the rallies.

Iranian officials have set up counter-rallies to the ongoing protests across the country targeting the Ayatollah and his mad Mullahs.

For 17 days now, brave Iranians have taken to the streets to try and force out their tyrannical government.

Thousands have been met by power-hungry security forces who have been directed by the Ayatollah to stop the riots by any means necessary.

Up to 12,000 people are feared to have been killed during Iran’s archaic crackdown on anti-regime unrest with body bags laid across morgues in Tehran. Shutterstock Editorial

In July, 2024, President Trump survived an assassination attempt as he was speaking at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. AP

Protester Ali, a 47-year-old musician from the Ekbatan suburb of Tehran said one out of every four people he knows had either been injured, arrested or killed in recent days.

He told The Sun: “The streets of our neighborhood are covered with shotgun shell casings.

“Bodies have been deliberately piled on top of each other in hospitals, especially at Sina Hospital – it’s being done deliberately to torment and terrorise relatives.

“Families are sent from place to place to look for their children or loved ones.”

The Sun revealed that up to 12,000 people are feared to have been killed during the archaic crackdown which has included “military-grade” weapons.

Armed guards have even been directing the demonstrators into “killing zones” where fellow soldiers are patrolling, terrified medics told The Times.

Thousands have also been arrested for their protests.

President Trump warns U.S. “will take very strong action” if Iran hangs protesters

President Trump told CBS News on Tuesday: “When they start killing thousands of people, and now you’re telling me about hanging, we’ll see how that works out for them.

“It’s not going to work out good.”

A number of US Army personnel were asked to leave the Al Udeid military base in Qatar – where President Trump visited last year – according to sources. SWNS

Iranian security forces have been accused of luring protesters into designated kill zones. Getty

Protesters pleaded with President Trump to act – as his top negotiator Steve Witkoff was revealed to have met exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi in Washington.

Pahlavi wants to return to replace the mullahs with a monarchy that presides over democratic elections.

But protesters warned their momentum had stalled on Wednesday and told The Sun it’s “now or never” to end 46 years of Islamist torment.

The Don also said that Pahlavi “seems nice” but cast doubt over whether he would be able to rule Iran successfully.

Describing how Tehran could be toppled by the latest uprisings, he claimed: “Any regime can fail.”

President Trump’s fury at Tehran could soon result in US military operations in the Middle Eastern nation.

On Tuesday, President Trump was briefed on attack plans to smash Iran from cyberattacks and psychological warfare to strikes on nuclear sites.

THE COMING STORM: Nuclear strikes, hacks & psychological warfare – President Trump briefed on Iran attack plans as Russia holds urgent Tehran talks

The US president said: “Make Iran great again, it was a great country until these monsters came in and took it over. And it’s all very fragile.”

President Trump is likely to target Iran’s ballistic and nuclear missile sites in any planned attacks but could also directly strike the Ayatollah.

One Iranian who was able to send a message to loved ones pleaded: “Please help us. The situation here is horrific. It is a full-scale war.”

The UK Government said it is working with allies on further sanctions against the Iranian regime, the Prime Minister has said.

Speaking at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Can I start by condemning in the strongest possible terms the sickening repression and murder of protesters in Iran.

“The contrast between the courage of the Iranian people and the brutality of their desperate regime has never been clearer.

“We’ve called out this brutality face to face, we’re working with allies on further sanctions and doing all we can to protect UK nationals.”

Rubina Aminian, 23, was shot in the head by Iranian security forces.

BOTTOMLINE

Iran has been facing widespread anti-government protests since early January 2026, triggered by economic hardships, corruption allegations, and calls for regime change.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have reported “mass unlawful killings” on an unprecedented scale, with at least 2,400 demonstrators killed and over 18,000 detained amid the government’s crackdown.

President Trump had previously threatened “strong action” if Iran executed protesters, including potential military strikes, and posted on social media urging Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING” with U.S. support “on its way.”

Pentagon sources: Depending on weather and logistics, the US could strike Iran’s command and control assets and Revolutionary Guard structures tonight, as well as hitting again nuclear sites and missile sites capable of striking US assets in Qatar.

Sources: Iranian "Black Van Squads"--the NOPO, Iran's terror Special Forces, have been spotted in D.C.

Department of Homeland Security sources have told us the agency is mobilizing in response to Iranian "Sleeper Cells" being activated in the United States.

The US could strike Iran ANYTIME.

