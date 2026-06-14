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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
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The President sued his own Justice Department, bypassed a federal judge, and walked away with permanent IRS immunity for his entire family. Why? To protect the biggest insider trading scheme in political history. Read the full breakdown of how 37 fake geopolitical announcements fueled a $3.9 billion profit engine. https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-presidential-settlement-the-license?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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