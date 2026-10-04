By Stephen Silver

October 4, 2026

In the latest mediated talks on a potential ceasefire agreement and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. and Iran have been exchanging proposals through mediators from Qatar.

According to FirstPost, Iran had made a proposal late last week for a timeline in which the Strait will be opened, in exchange for the U.S. unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting its blockade, and lifting sanctions.

President Donald Trump greets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Friday, February 28, 2025, in the West Wing Lobby. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

President Donald Trump signs an Executive Order alongside Kid Rock in the Oval Office, Monday, March 31, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)

President Donald Trump publicly rejected the proposal over the weekend, but according to the report, Iran has received the official U.S. response.

According to FirstPost, which cited Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented the American proposal to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a cabinet meeting.

Iranian state media did not disclose the substance of the response.

Reuters, citing one unnamed official, said the main U.S. sticking point in the response was the “sequencing” of how the opening would work.

The report also said Qatar stepped in to mediate after President Trump rejected the original accusation.

The Status of the Strait

Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the war began this year, which has wreaked havoc on global energy markets due to the disruption in oil supplies.

Since then, the U.S. and its allies have tried various measures to reopen the Strait, including military strikes, a U.S. blockade, and clandestine efforts to get tankers through.

The idea has been that controlling the Strait gives Iran leverage over its adversaries. But recent indications suggest the U.S. has had some success reducing that leverage.

A CNN analysis said the U.S. Navy and Gulf oil producers have teamed up and have recently succeeded in “jamming crude through” the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result, according to Kplr data, 13.1 million barrels per day passed through the Strait last week, about 80 percent of the pre-war average.

“A Complex Operation”

CNN described a “complex operation” that has made this a reality, including “military-escorted shuttles engaging in surreptitious ‘dark’ transits” of the crucial waterway.

In addition, pipelines in the region have redirected flows.

A CNBC story published Wednesday said that, as of earlier this week, crude oil flows through the Strait had officially reached pre-war levels. However, “refined product shipments” remained constrained, and the global fuel crisis remains.

Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Kpler, told CNBC that Iran is “losing its influence” over the Strait of Hormuz, as a result of these maneuvers.

Natasha Kaneva, head of global commodities strategy at JPMorgan, told CNBC that the “crude market has largely normalized,” although refined products remain constrained, in part because Russia and Ukraine continue attacking each other’s oil refineries.

Kaneva was also cited by CNN, stating that Morgan, for the first time, did not have a baseline view of the market.

“We simply don’t know how to model the endgame,” Kaneva said in a note earlier this month.

Diesel prices, however, remain at record highs, exceeding $6 per gallon for the first time in history and staying there in recent weeks.

Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities at Bank of America, told CNBC earlier this month that “the biggest source of pain is the diesel market.”

“Backed Into a Corner”

The CNN analysis stated that what could come next might not involve Iran backing down, but rather fighting back.

The other issue is that it is also losing economic leverage.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News this week that Iran is two weeks away from running out of oil to trade.

Once those 15 million barrels of oil go out, Bessent said on Fox, Iran will be left with “nothing left to trade for anything.”

Bessent argued this scenario is pushing Iran to make a ceasefire deal, like the one offered last week, to open the Strait in exchange for relief.

However, Scott Modell, CEO of Rapidan Energy — a former CIA officer with field experience in the Middle East — told CNBC earlier this week that there’s no evidence that Iran’s positions will change under U.S. pressure.

WATCH: Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stuns the world, announces “for the first time in history” IRAN will have NO OIL ON THE WATER this week THEY’RE COOKED 🔥 “They will have no revenues.” Bessent says barrels shipped out of the Strait is “U.S. about 1.1 billion,” / X

READ MORE:

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Means the Iran War Can’t End

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

The World Is Quietly Redrawing the Oil Map Around Iran — and Tehran’s Greatest Weapon May Soon Be Worthless

CRUDE FUTURE: Iran on Brink of ‘Irreversible’ Damage to Oil Fields as Storage Runs Out During Blockade

BOTTOMLINE

Crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to pre-war volumes, according to tanker-tracking data, even as Iran’s own exports have effectively stopped.

That combination undercuts Tehran’s ability to use the waterway as leverage.

Kpler data published around 30 September 2026 put the seven-day average of crude transiting the strait at 13.5 million barrels per day as of 28 September—matching the firm’s pre-war baseline for the corridor.

Broader Middle East crude shipments (Persian Gulf plus Red Sea outlets) reached a seven-day average of about 19.5 million bpd in the same window, above a pre-war baseline near 17 million bpd.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimates around the same time also described regional crude flows as near or at pre-war levels.

The rebound is uneven and does not mean normal shipping has resumed:

Refined products through Hormuz were only about 677,000 bpd versus roughly 3.6 million bpd before the war, so combined crude-plus-products flows were still around 80% of the pre-war Hormuz total.

Roughly 40% of Gulf crude now leaves the region without crossing the strait, up from about 17% pre-war. The main alternatives are Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea and the UAE’s line to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman. (The Saudi line was briefly disrupted by a drone strike earlier in September.)

Much of the oil that does cross Hormuz moves under U.S. naval escort or via a shuttle system of ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman. More than 70% of August crude that crossed the strait changed tankers offshore, Kpler reported.

Iranian exports are the clear exception.

Loadings fell sharply after the reimposition of a U.S. naval blockade in mid-July and have since been described by Kpler analysts as effectively at or near zero, down from roughly 1.7 million bpd before the conflict that began in late February 2026.

Tracking data and U.S. officials have indicated that remaining Iranian cargoes already loaded outside the blockade line were expected to be exhausted within weeks, cutting the main hard-currency revenue stream.

Empty Iranian-flagged tankers have been reported stranded outside the blockade zone.

The net result is that Gulf producers have adapted around the disruption—via pipelines, escorts, and offshore transfers—while Iran has lost the export access it previously retained even when it was interfering with other traffic.

Attacks on shipping have continued, product flows remain constrained, and the arrangements are more expensive and fragile than peacetime transit, but the physical crude supply from the region has largely been restored without a comprehensive settlement.

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