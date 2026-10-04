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Shirley Jane Hodge
Oct 4

ITS MY UNDERSTANDING IRAN HAS REPEATEDLY TOLD THEY DO NOT EVEN WANT NUKES IN THE FIRST PLACE AND HAD NO PLANS FOR IT WHATSOEVER.

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