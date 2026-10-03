By Stephen Silver

October 3, 2026

In recent days, the U.S. and Iran have reportedly been going back and forth with proposals that could possibly bring about an end to the war they’ve been fighting for most of 2026.

But now, President Donald Trump has once again made an aggressive threat directed at the Iranians.

The comments, per Politico, came in a White House briefing on Wednesday, when a reporter asked the president how he can “get a deal done” with the Iranians, whom President Trump has described as “crazy.”

An F-35C Lighting II, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, prepares to take off from flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 25, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Estrella Velarde)

An F-35B Lightning II taxis on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo)

President Trump’s response? “Maybe you blow ‘em up.” After President Trump made that statement a second time, he added, “We have to make that decision.”

“We blow ‘em up [or] make a deal,” President Trump added. “But the time is coming.” He concluded by saying the time for a decision is approaching.

President Trump seemed proud of that answer, posting the 24-second clip to Truth Social Wednesday night.

The State of the Talks

According to Politico, some indirect diplomacy took place last week during the United Nations General Assembly, with Qatar mediating talks between the U.S. and Iran.

During that process, Iran made an offer to the U.S.: it would declare a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the U.S. lifting its naval blockade and providing some sanctions relief while unfreezing assets.

Various reports over the last week said Iran had conveyed the offer to the U.S. last week, before President Trump publicly rejected the overture over the weekend, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the president had told aides that he expected to start bombing Iran again after the midterm elections, which are now just over a month away.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Iran said it had received an official U.S. response to its latest ceasefire offer, though it was unclear what it said or whether it differed from what President Trump had said publicly a few days earlier.

A History of Threats

Throughout the war, President Trump has very frequently made apocalyptic threats about “destroying” or otherwise dealing a decisive blow to Iran.

He often frames these threats as something he may do if diplomacy or other measures fail, and he has ultimately not followed through on most of them.

Last week, in his UN General Assembly speech, President Trump threatened to “annihilate” Iran, and to “drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations.”

Back in March, President Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s water desalination plants and power infrastructure if they didn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In April, President Trump wrote on social media that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” although shortly after that he pulled back and pursued a diplomatic process.

In July, President Trump threatened to blow up Iran’s power plants and bridges if the attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz continued. In July, in response to threats of his assassination, he threatened to “decimate and destroy” Iran.

At various times, President Trump has threatened to blow up or possibly seize Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

And among other threats of attacks on specific places, President Trump threatened in September to attack Pickaxe Mountain, a facility that Iran reportedly uses as part of its nuclear program.

Talking Iran

This week, President Trump gave an interview to Time Magazine, published Thursday.

The wide-ranging interview covered everything from A.I. safety concerns to the president’s recent banishment of news outlets from the White House.

They also discussed the status of the war in Iran.

Time’s reporter said President Trump originally said the war would take “about six to eight weeks,” and it has now extended into its seventh month.

President Trump answered that the war has continued because “I wanted to go further. I took them out. I could have stopped then, but I wanted to go further.”

The president went on to tout his success in crushing Iran’s military capability.

“Everything’s gone, and they want to make a deal, but I want to make the real deal,” the president added.

And when asked about the “annihilate” comment, President Trump responded that “Yeah, I would do that. It’s possible.” He added that it was “possible” that the bombing could resume after the midterms.

READ MORE:

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President Trump says Iran is ‘Finished’ & Will Get ‘No Money,’ Leaving $300 Billion Deal in Turmoil as Israel & Hezbollah Agree to Truce

President Trump Declares Iran Ceasefire is OVER As He Blasts ‘Evil, Cancerous’ Regime for ‘Playing Dirty’ after US Bases Targeted

President Trump Energy Secretary says, ‘There may not be an Iran Nuke Deal — but the U.S. is Winning Anyway!

BOTTOMLINE

Asked how he could reach a deal with Iranian officials President Trump has repeatedly called “crazy”: “Maybe you blow ’em up.” “We have to make that decision. We blow ’em up or make a deal. But the time is coming. It’s going to end very soon, one way or the other.”

The comments came amid stalled indirect talks over a war that began February 28, 2026, when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

By early October, the conflict was in its seventh month.

During the UN General Assembly the prior week, Iran (via mediators including Qatar) floated a proposal: reopen the Strait of Hormuz within about a week, restart nuclear talks, and halt hostilities on all fronts, in exchange for the U.S. lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waiving sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and releasing frozen assets.

President Trump publicly rejected those terms over the weekend, saying Iran wanted a deal only because it was “losing so badly” and that the offer was unacceptable.

The exchange is consistent with President Trump’s long-standing public style of pairing maximalist threats with offers to negotiate. Whether it moves the talks or simply restates the existing military pressure is not yet clear from the public record.

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